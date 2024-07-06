ACT records sharp uptick in flu cases over the last week

There has been a significant increase in flu cases in the ACT as the territory enters the depths of winter.
There have also been two new notifications of COVID-19-related deaths.
ACT Health said the deaths did not occur during the current reporting period, but it has brought this year's death toll up to 34.
As of July 5, there were 37 people in hospital with COVID-19, one person in the intensive care unit and one person on a ventilator.
The ACT also saw 60 per cent more recorded cases of influenza in the week ending July 4 as the one before.
Meanwhile, cases of both RSV and COVID-19 dropped slightly.
Over a longer period, all three viruses have been on the rise since May this year.
NSW also saw a sharp increase in patients with influenza-like illnesses turning up to emergency departments in June.
NSW Health said "influenza activity is at a high level and continues to increase".
The state is experiencing an early flu season, experts say.
Influenza is particularly dangerous in young children and older people.
By the end of May this year, 152 Australians had died from influenza, 114 from RSV and 1785 from COVID-19.
Influenza and RSV can also cause pneumonia.
ACT data showed 227 cases of pneumonia cases in children under the age of 18 in March and April 2024.
There were only 47 cases were recorded in the same period in 2023.
As of June 30, only one quarter of ACT children between six months and five years were immunised against the flu.
Children aged between five and 15 have the lowest influenza vaccination rate at only 13.7 per cent.
Head of the interim Australian Centre for Disease Control, Professor Paul Kelly, said people need to get vaccinated from the flu.
"It is a serious virus that can cause severe illness, hospitalisation and death among otherwise healthy children and adults," he said.
"I encourage everyone six months of age or over to get vaccinated against the flu. It could save your life."
Viral illnesses spread more easily in colder months for several reasons.
People are more likely to be in close proximity indoors, dry weather can allow virus droplets stay in the air longer, and immunity may be adversely impacted by cold weather.
