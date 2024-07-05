New discussion paper calls for APS secretaries to be paid less

A new discussion paper backed by 28 distinguished public service alumni has called for APS secretaries to be paid less. Dana Daniel reports former APS commissioner Andrew Podger is calling for an overhaul of how secretaries are recruited and paid, arguing the current system incentivised public servants to do the bidding of government ministers.
For those of you about to embark on a school holiday trip to the ski fields with a little trepidation about the condition of the slopes, fear not. Alex Cameron reports snow is slowly starting to blanket the region with business starting to tick up.
And more than 14 suburbs in Canberra are predicted to see their median house price rise to more than $1 million next year. Lucy Arundell reports suburbs in the north and deep south of the ACT make up the majority of these suburbs.
Today will begin in a chilly fashion at minus 2 before a mostly sunny day with a top of 13 degrees. Enjoy your Saturday.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.