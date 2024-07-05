The Canberra Times
New discussion paper calls for APS secretaries to be paid less

July 6 2024 - 12:00am
A new discussion paper backed by 28 distinguished public service alumni has called for APS secretaries to be paid less. Dana Daniel reports former APS commissioner Andrew Podger is calling for an overhaul of how secretaries are recruited and paid, arguing the current system incentivised public servants to do the bidding of government ministers.

