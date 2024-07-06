'We're not in his plans': NRL star comes clean on Raiders interest

Ricky Stuart was thankful for the honesty after Stefano Utoikamanu let him know the Canberra Raiders weren't in his plans.
The Green Machine have dropped out of the race for the in-demand prop and will now switch their attention elsewhere.
Part of that will be trying to end their three-game losing streak as they prepare for a crucial home clash against fellow top-eight-fringe-dwellers Newcastle on Sunday.
Raiders coach Stuart was preparing as if Knights talisman Kalyn Ponga was going to play after rumours emerged on Friday he was in doubt to return from a foot injury.
Canberra hoped Utoikamanu could be the long-term successor to Raiders enforcer Josh Papali'i, who is at the back end of his storied career.
The Green Machine, St George Illawarra and the Melbourne Storm were the three clubs publicly chasing the 24-year-old, who has been given permission by Wests to explore his options after they tabled a $4 million, five-year contract extension.
Utoikamanu has an option for 2025, but that's now dependent on the Tigers making the NRL finals - which seems unlikely.
Given it's a desire for success that's driving Utoikamanu to look around then the Storm are in the box seat - with Brisbane, Penrith and the Sydney Roosters not interested in pursuing the one-time State of Origin prop.
"I had a phone call from his manager, Daniel O'Loughlin, telling us his plans and we're not in his plans," Stuart said.
"I really appreciated the fact that a manager can show some respect to a club, not waste anybody's time.
"I've got to respect that because it saves a lot of time in regards to your planning, meeting, and it's nice to know there's a bit of honesty out there."
Stuart said they would continue to monitor the transfer market to bolster their squad.
"We're always looking and discussing in regards to our future plans, but at the moment for me it's just trying to look at our game," he said.
Stuart said both Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty (biceps) and second-rower Zac Hosking (shoulder) were on track for a round 20 return.
Fogarty needed surgery after injuring his arm against Brisbane in round seven, while Hosking avoided surgery after dislocating his shoulder against the Gold Coast in round six.
The pair have been aiming for the Raiders' clash against the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium on July 19 - after next week's bye.
"Yeah they are," Stuart said.
"We had a really tough run at the start of the season losing key players and Jamal Fogarty being one of those, but he'll be returning pretty soon, and it knocks you around."
Ponga has terrorised the Raiders in the past and every time he's scored a try against them the Knights have won, but there's been speculation he won't play.
"I don't listen to it. I just prepare that he plays and see what happens," Stuart said.
"They're not a one-man team. We've just got to make sure we're prepared for them."
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Kaeo Weekes, 2. Jordan Rapana, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Adam Cook, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi 15. Ata Mariota 16. Trey Mooney 17. Simi Sasagi. Reserves: 18. Seb Kris, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Emre Guler, 21. James Schiller, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga (C), 2. Enari Tuala, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Will Pryce, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Kai Pearce-Paul, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Fletcher Sharpe, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Brodie Jones, 17. Dylan Lucas. Reserves: 18. Mathew Croker, 19. Jack Hetherington, 20. Jack Cogger, 21. Krystian Mapapalangi, 22. Thomas Cant.
