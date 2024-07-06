Federal police employee accused of serious family violence offences

A member of the Australian Federal Police has been accused of serious family violence after an incident in Gungahlin.
ACT Policing arrested the man on Friday night and have accused him of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm and aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The AFP employee was charged with the family violence-related offences in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday morning. The man has not pleaded guilty or not guilty.
The nature of the man's job within the AFP was not discussed.
In court, an application was put forward to assess whether the accused AFP member needed immediate treatment or care at an approved mental health facility.
He is due to return court at a later date.
"The AFP is committed to transparency. No further comment will be made," an AFP statement said.
