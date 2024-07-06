Raiders suffer massive injury blow on eve of crucial Knights clash

The Canberra Raiders have lost a key player on the eve of their crucial clash against the Newcastle Knights.
Hudson Young has been ruled out with groin tightness from Sunday's game at Canberra Stadium, but was expected to be back after next week's bye.
It's a big blow for the Green Machine, who were looking to stop their slide down the NRL ladder.
They've lost three in a row and have also lost their past two home games as well.
The manner of some of those losses has been worse than the losses themselves.
They've lost their past two home games - against the Cowboys 34-16 and 44-16 to the Sydney Roosters.
Plus they've lost their past three - against the Storm (16-6), the Wests Tigers (48-24) and the Cowboys.
But the Raiders start a run of three home games in a row and need to rediscover their home form if they're going to keep in touch with the top eight.
Emre Guler has come into the 17 in Young's place.
The Knights have lost lock Adam Elliott, but Kalyn Ponga was still in the 19 on Saturday - despite rumours he wouldn't play.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart felt the Green Machine had turned a corner.
Stuart said there were promising signs in their gutsy loss to the Melbourne Storm last week, where they were defensively better but couldn't hold onto the ball.
It would be timely given the Raiders' run of home games.
"I think we turned some of our football around last week to be honest," Stuart said.
"Apart from giving over so much cheap possession ... I think we turned over nine times in our [defensive] 30-metre zone and you're consistently giving opposition another crack at your goal line.
"I thought our defence last week was as good as it's been all year.
"For Melbourne to have over 60 per cent of the ball and only allowing 16 points was a brave effort.
"We haven't got a squad that can rely upon 2-4 players when other players are off - and that was the case in the previous two games before the Melbourne game."
Those errors included a number of drops attempting to catch Melbourne's kicks.
Both fullback Kaeo Weekes and winger Xavier Savage struggled under the high ball in wet conditions.
When asked if it was up to the Raiders' outside backs to be more disciplined with the ball, Stuart quipped: "Catching it helps."
Stuart said Timoko would play after again hurting his shoulder last week.
He's struggled the past two weeks after appearing to subluxate his right shoulder two games in a row.
But scans cleared him last week and he was again named in the centres.
"Yeah OK actually, surprisingly he was a lot better earlier in the week than I thought," Stuart said.
"He had a little bit of an issue with a shoulder, but he's fine."
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Kaeo Weekes, 2. Jordan Rapana, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Adam Cook, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joseph Tapine, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 15. Ata Mariota, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi 16. Trey Mooney 17. Simi Sasagi, 20. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Seb Kris, 19. Zac Woolford.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga (C), 2. Enari Tuala, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Will Pryce, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Kai Pearce-Paul, 18. Mathew Croker. Interchange: 14. Fletcher Sharpe, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Brodie Jones, 17. Dylan Lucas. Reserves: 19. Jack Hetherington, 22. Thomas Cant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.