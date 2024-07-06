'It almost brought me to tears': Kyrgios tests injury against Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios got his wish at Wimbledon.
The Canberra tennis star worked out his troublesome wrist by having a hitting session with 24-time grand slam singles champion, Novak Djokovic.
"Nearly 10 months since my brutal wrist surgery, first real test today and it almost brought me to tears," Kyrgios wrote on social media about the practice.
"The fact that I've been able to get ot this level ... there were periods that maybe it wasn't meant to be.
"Novak told me today that he couldn't tell that I'd had the surgery.
"My team and I had to reflect on all the moments when shit got hard. We keep going."
Kyrgios is at the All England Club on commentary duties, but in an exclusive with The Canberra Times last month where he revealed details of his rehab journey from a debilitating wrist injury, the 29-year-old expressed his desire to practice alongside Djokovic and other players at the tournament.
Up until now Kyrgios has been splitting his training and rehab between Canberra and Sydney, spending time in the gym and on the court.
But this hit with Djokovic was Kyrgios' first major test on court against a seasoned and successful professional, as he builds towards a return to competitive tennis later this year, and possibly as early as next month in New York at the 'Ultimate Tennis Showdown' event.
On the practice courts at Wimbledon the pair shared jokes as they completed a session before Djokovic is set to take on Australian Alexei Popyrin on Sunday morning Canberra time.
"Great to see you happy and smiling on the court, NK. How did I do with your favourite shot?" Djokovic said on social media, referencing his attempt at playing Kyrgios' famous 'tweeners.
Kyrgios tested his two-handed backhand, forehand and pulled off some 'tweeners of his own and at one point playfully taunted Djokovic: "C'mon grand slam champion".
Serving remains a work in progress as Kyrgios continues his lengthy wrist rehab.
Djokovic is aiming to add to his seven Wimbledon titles but the Serbian is a little banged up too, with his knee in a brace after surgery just four weeks ago.
Popyrin is expected to test the world No.2 in their first meeting since a four-set battle at the Australian Open, won by Djokovic. He is only one of two Australians left in the singles draws, alongside Alex de Minaur.
"If he serves well, it's very tough to play him. Anybody on the grass that serves as good as he serves," Djokovic said of Popyrin.
"I guess one of the keys will be in that match how good I will be able to read his serves and get it back in play, make him work for his points. On my end, I'll have to serve well, as well.
"I'm expecting obviously a tough challenge."
