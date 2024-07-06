The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Mount Stromlo is a century old - has Canberra been built around it?

By Brad Tucker
July 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 2024, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Mt Stromlo Observatory's founding, when it was established as the Commonwealth Solar Observatory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.