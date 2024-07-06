'We'll consider it': ACT govt could save Canberra United yet again

The ACT government will consider bailing Canberra United out again, but they are yet to hear from the beleaguered A-League Women's team.
Sports Minister Yvette Berry felt the plan was still for United to play in the upcoming season despite the club having their funding from the league almost halved.
Canberra United's future was up in the air earlier in the year because Capital Football could no longer afford to run them.
But they got a $200,000 bailout from the government - which saved them.
Now United face a fresh financial crisis after the Australian Professional Leagues, who run the A-Leagues, slashed the club's funding from $350,000 to just $200,000 last week.
That effectively swallowed up all of the government money and puts them right back where they started.
Capital Football were yet to reveal what that meant for Canberra United's future.
While APL boss Nick Garcia reached out to Berry on Friday to discuss the situation, she hadn't heard from Capital Football.
Berry said while she would consider any requests for further help from the ALW team she wasn't in a position to make that decision herself.
The Sports Minister was at the opening of the new half-pipe at the Belconnen skate park, before announcing $680,000 in upgrades to the Melba Oval pavilion on Saturday.
"I haven't spoken to Capital Football - they haven't reached out," Berry told The Canberra Times.
"If they do and they ask for more support we'll consider it, but I haven't heard from them yet.
"We'll consider it. I can't make those kinds of announcements because I'm not the one with the wallet of cash in my pocket.
"They shouldn't be surprised either. I think everybody knew this was coming and it could've been worse.
"They could've taken off even more funding and then we would've been in an even more critical situation, but we'll wait and see what's going on."
Berry said the plan was still for Capital Football to run United this summer, with an A-League Men's team to come in for 2025-26.
"As far as I'm aware the plan is still that there'll be a women's team in the competition this season," she said.
"I got a call from Nick [on Friday] and he was saying they had to make this decision to reduce the funding to all of the A-League teams and they were reducing it by about 70 per cent, but they would only reduce Canberra United's funding by about 40 per cent because it's under some special arrangement because it's only a women's team."
