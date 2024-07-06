The Canberra Times
Foreign buyers return to Canberra market in droves

By Daniel Briggs
July 7 2024 - 12:00am
The COVID pandemic put a spanner in the works, but foreign buyers returned to the capital in big numbers in the 2022-23 financial year, reports Brittney Levinson. New figures show overseas purchasers spent $218 million on ACT real estate during that financial year, an increase of nearly $100 million from 2021-22.

