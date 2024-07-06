Foreign buyers return to Canberra market in droves

The COVID pandemic put a spanner in the works, but foreign buyers returned to the capital in big numbers in the 2022-23 financial year, reports Brittney Levinson. New figures show overseas purchasers spent $218 million on ACT real estate during that financial year, an increase of nearly $100 million from 2021-22.
Peter Brewer reports on the incredible story of Canberra vet Lynne Simpson. Dr Simpson made 57 voyages as an on-board vet for Australian live export ships, and despite facing death threats, she spent the best part of two decades trying to have the industry shut down. She sat in the Parliament House gallery this week to see through a 20-year campaign which has cost her personally and professionally.
In environmental news closer to home, wine and spirit bottles are among the drink containers being considered for inclusion in the ACT's container deposit scheme following the program's success in improving the territory's recycling rates, reports Alex Cameron.
We could be facing possible showers and a top of 14 degrees today, as the Canberra Raiders host Newcastle without Hudson Young in a must-win NRL clash on the back of three straight defeats. Stay tuned to canberratimes.com.au this evening for all the wash-up from the game. Go the Raiders, and have a great Sunday.
