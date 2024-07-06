Raiders cop injury setback in tough NRLW trial defeat

The Canberra Raiders women will come back from Wagga Wagga a little battered and bruised after a physical NRLW trial defeat to the reigning premiers, Newcastle.
The Knights routed the Raiders 28-8 in Canberra's first ever pre-season clash before the Green Machine's second NRLW campaign officially kicks off in three weeks on July 28 against the Tigers at Campbelltown.
Coach Darrin Borthwick wasn't impressed with Canberra's attack in the Riverina, but of more concern was a left leg injury to Cheyelle Robins-Reti and concussion to Shakiah Tungai.
Both incidents occurred right before half-time, with Robins-Reti going down while trying to defend a Knights try. She needed to be chaired off by trainers.
"It's definitely a lower leg injury," Borthwick told The Canberra Times. "We're just not sure the severity of it just yet. Fingers crossed that it's not too bad.
"Shak had quite a decent hit actually and it'll be interesting to see whether that gets looked at [by the NRLW]. They didn't miss her. She's not well at the moment and showing signs of concussion."
Raiders representative props Sophie Holyman (chin) and Grace Kemp (shoulder) also had minor knocks but they pulled up fine after the game.
First half tries to Knights players Abigail Roache, Shanice Parker, Tamika Upton, and Jess Gentle put the premiers in prime position early up 16-0.
As a few Newcastle stars moved to the bench for the final two quarters of the trial, Raiders rake Emma Barnes scored twice to reduce the deficit to eight points.
But the Knights found their rhythm again as Georgia Roche, Evah McEwen and Tayla Predabon sealed the win.
The Raiders women play their first home game of the 2024 season in round two against the Knights on August 3.
NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 28 (Tries: A Roache, S Parker, T Upton, J Gentle, G Roche, E McEwen, T Predabon) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 8 (Tries: E Barnes 2) at Wagga Wagga.
