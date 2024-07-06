'Basketball greats' Mills and LJ seal Olympic squad selection

Canberra legends Patty Mills and Lauren Jackson will both become five-time Olympians after sealing their spots in the Australian men's and women's basketball teams for the upcoming Paris Games.
Mills survived 10 player cuts to the Boomers' initial 22-man squad, as coach Brian Goorjian was forced to make some tough calls.
Meanwhile, coming off some strong form in friendly games against China, Jackson made the final Opals squad with 14 players cut from the first 26-player squad.
The 43-year-old's selection completes an incredible Olympics return after she announced her retirement from the Opals in February having helped Australia qualify for the Games. The 12-year gap between her last Olympics appearance in London and Paris is the longest in Australian team history.
Despite battling multiple injuries in the last few years, and wanting to focus on her family, Jackson is fit again and committed to adding to her four Olympic medals (three silvers, one bronze) from each of her previous Games appearances.
Canberra Capitals and WNBA guard Jade Melbourne was also included in the Opals 12-woman team and will make her Games debut with Canada, Nigeria and France first up in their pool.
Melbourne is one of seven WNBA players in the Opals.
The Opals selected will soon gather in Spain for a pre-Olympics camp before their Games tilt begins against Nigeria on July 29. The Boomers' pool and opener is still yet to be finalised.
The biggest shock omission to the final Boomers squad was Goorjian's decision to drop NBA star Matisse Thybulle, who is considered an elite defender and was part of the team's 2021 Olympic bronze medal triumph in Tokyo.
Xavier Cooks, DJ Vasiljevic, Jack White, Johnny Furphy, Sam Froling, Keanu Pinder, Rocco Zikarsky, Will McDowell-White and NBL veteran shooting specialist Chris Goulding were the other players that didn't make the Olympic squad.
Australian NBA players including Josh Green and Dante Exum made the cut, as did Dyson Daniels, Duop Reath, Jock Landale, Joe Ingles, and Josh Giddey.
NBA champion and current NBL star Matthew Dellavedova is part of a group of players from the domestic league to feature at the Games, alongside Tasmania JackJumpers' Will Magnay and Jack McVeigh.
"I want to pay special tribute to Lauren, Patty and Joe for joining Andrew Gaze as basketball greats who will compete at five Olympic Games," chef de mission Anna Meares said.
"To compete at such a high level for so long is an inspiration and we are grateful to see you proudly wear the green and gold in Paris."
Mills, Green, Exum, Reath, Landale, Kay, Ingles, and Dellavedova were all part of the "rose gold" medal-winning squad in Tokyo and will be aiming for a return to the podium in Paris.
Goorjian wasn't concerned by Mills' unimpressive form in recent Boomers warm-up games against China or his limited game-time in the NBA last season, believing the 35-year-old can still play a key role in their Olympic campaign.
"I'm more looking at how he's moving and what's his conditioning," Goorjian said this week.
"He's getting his shots, he's active defensively, he looks quick as s--t ... he hasn't lost anything.
"He's not shooting the ball well, but I feel like he's getting shots and Giddey's getting him the ball, and there's a better synergy between those two right now.
"I think he's in a really good place, so I'm excited about him."
In addition to the Boomers and Opals squads announcements, Australia's first 3x3 Olympic basketball team was also named.
Anneli Maley, Lauren Mansfield, Marena Whittle and Alex Wilson will all make their Olympic debut for the Gangurrus after the new discipline made its Games debut in Tokyo.
Australian Boomers Olympics squad: Dante Exum, Duop Reath, Dyson Daniels, Jack McVeigh, Jock Landale, Joe Ingles, Josh Giddey, Josh Green, Matthew Dellavedova, Nick Kay, Patty Mills, Will Magnay. Head coach: Brian Goorjian.
Australian Opals Olympics squad: Bec Allen, Isobel Borlase, Lauren Jackson, Cayla George, Ezi Magbegor, Tess Madgen, Jade Melbourne, Alanna Smith, Kristy Wallace, Samantha Whitcomb, Steph Talbot, Marianna Tolo. Head coach: Sandy Brondello.
Australian Women's 3x3 squad: Anneli Maley, Lauren Mansfield, Marena Whittle and Alex Wilson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.