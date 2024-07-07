Corruption watchdog's CIT investigation timing needs to be examined

The first finding of corruption by the ACT Integrity Commission is an important milestone that puts public servants on notice they cannot be reckless with public money.
But the two years it took for the commission to release its first report into the Canberra Institute of Technology's awarding of $8.5 million contracts to Patrick Hollingworth was too long.
During that time, former CIT chief executive Leanne Cover, who was found guilty of "serious corrupt conduct", received her full salary despite being stood down. This included two pay rises, with last year's remuneration totalling more than $370,000.
The ACT Integrity Commission announced its investigation in June 2022. During the two years almost nothing was heard on the matter. Witnesses are bound by strict disclosure rules, meaning Skills Minister Chris Steel was unable to answer any questions about it and the CIT was not allowed to release any freedom of information documents about the matter.
The commission also held no public hearings, leaving the public none the wiser about the serious corruption.
Questions need to be answered about the commission's process, such as does it have the necessary resources? Are its processes and procedures as efficient as they could be? Is too much weight put on the procedural fairness process?
The corruption watchdog has faced staffing issues. There's a high turnover and not enough career development opportunities. The establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission also made it more difficult to recruit experienced investigators.
There is hope some of this can be changed through dropping a five-year exclusion period for former ACT public servants. While this and other issues were canvassed as part of a review of the Integrity Commission Act, what this review did not examine was the commission's processes.
This is something that could be probed in an inquiry by the Legislative Assembly's standing committee on justice and community safety. Politicians should back this.
ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury has acknowledged the investigation has taken too long and supports an inquiry. The other leaders have taken a different approach.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr defended the time taken in the investigation last week. This either means he is completely unaware of the deep-seated community anger at someone being paid their full salary while stood down or he is aware but simply doesn't care. Mr Barr should acknowledge the time taken was too long and back an inquiry into the matter.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee seems more interested in political mudslinging than actually pursuing something productive. Ms Lee did attempt to start inquiries into the matter before the commission released its findings but she knew the government would not do anything while the investigation was ongoing and she seized these opportunities to attack them over transparency.
Now the report has been released the opposition has continued its attacks on Mr Steel, who was found to have been misled in the report. Ms Lee could, instead, propose changes to ensure public servants who are stood down and are under investigation by the corruption watchdog cannot receive their full salary. She could also back changes to the commission and seek tripartisan support for this, or make it part of her election pitch.
The CIT has significant financial hurdles over recent years and the Hollingworth contracts contributed to this. It didn't help the institute had to pay two CEOs over the past two years, this would have equated to more than $1.4 million.
A situation like this cannot happen again and a review is crucial to understanding how it can be prevented.
