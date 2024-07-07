Motorcyclist caught riding 151kmh says he was evading a car following him

A motorcyclist caught doing more than 70kmh over the speed limit in Canberra's south told police he was speeding to get away from another car.
The 46-year-old Bonython man was caught doing 151kmh in a 80kmh zone on Wednesday evening.
The motorcyclist, who was caught on Isabella Drive in Gilmore, allegedly told officers had was speeding in order to get away from a vehicle that was following him.
ACT Policing have shared the story as a reminder to urge drivers there is no valid reason for speeding.
In another case, a man was caught travelling at 142kmh in a 90kmh zone on Monaro Highway in Fyshwick early on Thursday morning.
The 21-year-old Jerrabomberra man was driving a dark coloured BMW.
Both drivers are suspended from driving or riding in the ACT for 90 days and were fined $1841. They also lost six demerit points.
ACT Policing Superintendent of road and proactive policing Brian Diplock expressed frustration at the speeding incidents, saying they could have resulted in fatalities.
"The speeds involved in these incidents could have led to tragic consequences, not just for the driver and rider involved, but for others out on our roads too," he said.
"The ACT has had six fatalities already this year, and we don't want to see any more based on the needless, risky behaviour of drivers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.