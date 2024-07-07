Raiders' fourth loss in a row as 'Origin Gagai' fires Knights home

All the talk was around Kalyn Ponga's return and State of Origin, but the Canberra Raiders were on the wrong end of Origin Gagai instead.
Newcastle centre Dane Gagai produced a performance more akin to his efforts in a Queensland jersey than a Knights one - scoring a match-winning brace in Newcastle's 16-12 victory at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
It marked the Raiders' fourth loss in a row as they struggled to win the territory battle against the visitors.
They had their chances, Canberra winger Xavier Savage unable to ground the ball to level the scores with a minute to go.
They're at risk of losing touch with the top eight in the run home to finals, but they're still only one win outside the eight.
But they should have some key players back after next week's bye, including Hudson Young who was a late withdrawal with a groin strain he suffered in Origin I.
They'll also have Zac Hosking (shoulder) and Jamal Fogarty (biceps) coming back for the round 20 clash against the Warriors.
The Raiders also look set to be officially announced as one of the four teams going to Las Vegas on Tuesday.
"Yeah we have. I don't know how Huddo is - he'll be a chance to back, but Jamal and Zac they'll both be available," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said.
"Hudson's groin - he's been crook ever since he played in that Origin match.
"Hudson hasn't been himself and probably shouldn't have played the last couple of games, but we've got him over the line to play.
"Elliott [Whitehead] was very fortunate to play tonight - if we had another back-rower I could've put on the bench I probably would have rested Elliott."
Someone obviously told Gagai there were Queensland jerseys up for grabs, because "Origin Dane" turned up in Canberra.
He scored a brace, made two line breaks, ran for 158m and made nine tackle busts in a powerful display.
The Maroons have lost Xavier Coates (hamstring) and Murray Taulagi (hamstring) for the series decider, opening the way for Gagai to return for his 23rd Origin.
There was also talk Knights captain Ponga could be brought in for game three after just one game back from a Lisfranc injury.
He looked bright, without ever quite hitting the heights he's capable of and produced a few errors late in the game that could have proven costly.
Ponga still ran for 196m, made one line break and nine tackle busts.
He's been impressed with Gagai ever since he arrived at the club.
"I think he's been doing that for two to three years, however long he's been here," Ponga said of Gagai.
"He's pretty consistent, Gags, you know what you're going to get out of him. He competes on everything, he's a competitor, has been his whole career. He does that for us and he does that for Queensland."
It was an improved Green Machine display, fullback Kaeo Weekes looking much better under the high ball and he was there to support Whitehead, who produced an intercept off Ponga to send the fullback away to get them back into the game in the second half.
The Knights lost winger Enari Tuala in the second half to a calf injury.
Raiders centre Matt Timoko came into the game with concerns over his right shoulder, but didn't seem to bother him as he produced lots of hard carriers and some good defensive work.
It was a bright start from the Raiders and it only took them seven minutes to take the lead - Josh Papali'i crashing over from close range to open the scoring.
But it was back all square after some poor Raiders defence - Gagai shrugging off Albert Hopoate too easily.
Off the back of a strong Mat Croker run, the Knights created the overlap for left winger Greg Marzhew to put the visitors ahead.
Ethan Strange made a great break, but opted to go himself when he had Timoko on his outside in support and it amounted to nothing - albeit only inches short - meaning the Knights took a 10-6 lead into half-time.
Knights won the territory battle in the first half with possession shared
The Knights took advantage of three straight sets to extend their lead at the start of the second half.
A fired-up Gagai came across from his right edge to join a sweeping play down the left and cross for his second.
Just as the Green Machine started to look a bit ragged, with Marzhew making a break before being dragged down by Trey Mooney, when Elliott Whitehead intercepted a Ponga pass.
Weekes was on his inside in support and speedster streaked 70 metres to get the home side back into the game.
In turned into an error-filled game after that as teams traded mistakes across the final quarter of the game.
The Raiders had their chances - Simi Sasagi was held up over the line, although it would've been ruled out for a knock-on in the lead-up.
Savage had a chance to get on the end of a beautiful Adam Cook grubber that would've levelled the scores with a minute remaining, but he knocked on grounding the ball.
AT A GLANCE
NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 16 (Dane Gagai 2, Greg Marzhew tries; Jackson Hastings, Will Pryce goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 12 (Josh Papali'i, Kaeo Weekes tries; Jordan Rapana 2 goals) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Gerard Sutton. Crowd: 12,553.
