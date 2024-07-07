Blues name replacement for injured Latrell in Origin decider

The NSW Blues have finalised their squad for the highly-anticipated State of Origin decider on July 17, coach Michael Maguire revealing who will replace Latrell Mitchell in the centres.
Following Newcastle's 16-12 win over the Raiders on Sunday, Bradman Best was given the nod to take Mitchell's place in the Blues lineup after the South Sydney star suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury.
Versatile Warriors forward Mitchell Barnett was also named to make his Origin debut off the bench, bumping Haumole Olakau'atu out of the 17.
The Blues are otherwise unchanged for the Brisbane clash after storming to a dominant 38-18 win over the Maroons in Origin II in Melbourne.
Best scored a double for NSW in his Origin debut last year, but injury didn't give him a chance to retain his spot in game one in this series. Now with a few games under his belt since returning from injury, Maguire has backed him to fill Mitchell's shoes.
Best beat out other Blues call-up options Joseph Suaalii, Tom Trbojevic and Matt Burton.
Parramatta's Mitchell Moses has again been handed the halfback reins alongside five-eighth Jarome Luai, with Penrith teammate Dylan Edwards retaining the No.1 jersey.
Reece Robson will remain starting hooker with Origin rookie Connor Watson on the bench as a utility.
Queensland coach Billy Slater will lock in his game three squad on Monday morning, with Selwyn Cobbo tipped to come into the team due to injuries to Xavier Coates and Murray Taulagi in the backline.
Dane Gagai, who scored two tries in a crucial win over the Raiders in Canberra on Sunday afternoon, is also tipped for an Origin return.
No Canberra Raiders players are set to feature in the decider.
Wednesday, July 17: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.05pm
NSW Blues squad: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Bradman Best, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Jake Trbojevic (c), 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Isaah Yeo, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Spencer Leniu.
