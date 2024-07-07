'It's not always about winning': Kanga Cup kicks off for thousands

"It's not always about winning the game," coach John Augoustis said, proudly discussing the under 11s Hurstville City Minotaurs he has coached for the past three years.
"It's about leaving it on the field and it's up to the girls at the end of the day. If they come off the field with a sweaty smile, that's all I need."
While he expected the visiting group from Sydney's south to challenge for victories, the coach said it was more about participating, camaraderie and an experience they would never forget.
"Everything else is a bonus," he said on Sunday afternoon, when the largest junior soccer tournament in the Southern Hemisphere officially kicked off at Commonwealth Park.
Most of the more than 350 participating teams descended on Stage 88 for the tournament's opening ceremony.
Other than some light drizzling, the rain held off for a sea of bold and bright team colours, wayward soccer balls, tall banners, proud parents, and food trucks.
Over the next few days, Canberra will host 4450 players taking part in a total of 1252 games. More than 150 referees and 1000 team officials are also involved.
One player, 10-year-old Tuggeranong United midfielder Julian Potrebica, said he was especially keen to get up against strong visiting squads from Sydney.
"Because they're very hard to beat," he said.
The young player also had his mind set on scoring more goals than nine-year-old teammate Billy Griffiths in a friendly side-competition after the striker got on the board more times last tournament.
With 223 of the tournament teams coming from interstate and two from New Zealand, Capital Football chief executive officer Samantha Farrow said she expected millions of dollars pumped into the territory's economy this week.
But what goes into coordinating an average of 304 games a day across seven venues and 65 fields?
"A lot," Ms Farrow said ahead of her first tournament.
On Monday morning, for example, volunteers are getting to some of those fields at "stupid o'clock" to build temporary goal posts.
"I'm really excited to see what the week is like. All the staff talk about it quite fondly and about the trials of the event - the chaos," Ms Farrow said.
"And how it's a great week. It's amazing to see that fun and friendship come out.
"It's not just a serious tournament, there's a bit of focus on that other side as well."
But with medals, trophies and bragging rights on offer, the Kanga Cup is set to see some serious competitors playing hard to win from under nines to under 18s.
Many of those players would have watched the Matildas make the semi finals on home soil in last year's FIFA Women's World Cup. That has had a considerable effect, the event organiser said.
"On all young people, not just girls. It's girls and boys, and it's women," Mr Farrow said.
"As an organisation of Capital Football, we've seen amazing growth across our junior ranks. The clubs are bursting which is a great problem to have."
The tournament has grown on last year and with some teams turned away due to capacity, 2025 could see even more budding soccer stars visiting the ACT.
"Is there a young Matilda in the making playing here today? Is there a young Socceroo?" Ms Farrow said.
"That would be cool to say that they were here in 10 years time."
