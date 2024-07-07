Questacon staff owed unpaid wages

Connor Pearce reports that the Community and Public Sector Union has uncovered "systemic underpayment" at Questacon, with staff only beginning to recoup their unpaid wages. The amount owed is said to be in the thousands.
Australia's peak Indigenous agency has cut staff resources towards establishing a national commission to oversee truth-telling and treaty. Eleanor Campbell unveils what the department's figures reveal.
In more CIT news, a job offer to a public servant with a criminal history was withdrawn by the university amid the "public scrutiny" it faced during the two-year integrity investigation. Tim Piccione tells the story of the "devastated" mother of two.
Showers are expected today, most likely in the evening. The temperature will sit at around 3 degrees overnight before reaching a top of 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.