The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
What's on

Private letters reveal the hidden lives of two literary luminaries

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
July 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hear Brigitta Olubas and Susan Wyndham discuss their new book at Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Picture supplied
Hear Brigitta Olubas and Susan Wyndham discuss their new book at Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Picture supplied

Events

July 16: In an ANU/Canberra Times event at 6pm, Brigitta Olubas and Susan Wyndham will be in conversation with Julieanne Lamond on their new book, Hazzard and Harrower. The Letters. At Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.