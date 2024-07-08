Counsel assisting Integrity Commission raises possibility of adverse findings

The counsel assisting the ACT Integrity Commission in its investigation into the Campbell Primary School procurement has raised the possibility of "serious adverse findings" against public officials.
The commission began four days of public submissions on Monday to hear from lawyers for witnesses in the inquiry.
Witnesses were able to respond to a submission from counsel assisting integrity commissioner Michael Adams KC who has proposed recommendations for the watchdog. This submission has been provided in writing and not yet released publicly but its contents are likely to revealed through the course of the hearings.
Counsel assisting Callan O'Neill began his public submission on Monday morning.
The evidence put forward by counsel assisting is not the view of the commissioner, who will be the ultimate decision-maker in determining whether any corrupt conduct took place.
Mr O'Neill said he had made six recommendations and he had raised the possibility of adverse findings.
"I would like to briefly note the role I see me as counsel assisting playing in this process where I have expressly raised in writing, albeit confidentially, the possibility of serious adverse findings against public officials," he said.
"It is my overriding role to provide notice to any person who may be the subject of an adverse finding with an opportunity to deal with it."
Mr O'Neill told the commission some parties had expressed concern at the fairness at the process. He said there had been nine submissions in response to his submission.
"On my review, other than attacking me as having engaged in rank speculation, failing to objectively consider the evidence of all witnesses and generally being incomplete, illogical and irrational. There does not appear to have been any significant criticism I could detect," he said.
But Mr O'Neill did say the responses made some valid contentions and he commended this to the commission. He said they should be taken as an "impassioned and rigorous defence of their clients".
The commission is investigating whether Education Directorate officials failed to exercise their official functions honestly and impartially while handling the procurement process for the Campbell Primary School modernisation project between 2019 and 2020.
Under the tender process, companies were given the opportunity to express interest in the construction of the expansion. Following this process, a tender evaluation team invited two companies to put in a request for a tender.
The companies were Manteena and Lendlease. The tender evaluation team recommended Manteena as the preferred tender.
But this recommendation was not accepted by John Green, a pseudonym for a public official who wrote a brief for Education director-general Katy Haire recommending she go against the evaluations of the procurement team.
A separate evaluation team was established which also found Manteena's tender to be better but Lendlease was ultimately awarded the contract.
Mr Green has previously told the commission he got the message from his superiors that the Education Minister's office did not want Manteena to get the job.
He said the CFMEU had questioned why the Canberra-based company received all the jobs.
After a discussion with Ms Haire, Mr Green said he prepared a brief that went against the scoring of two separate tender evaluation teams.
Education Minister Yvette Berry told the commission she was aware by late 2019 that the CFMEU disliked Manteena, but could not say where she got this knowledge from. The commission also heard allegations Ms Berry's former chief of staff, Josh Ceramidas, expressed concern at Manteena receiving the contract.
There were public hearings into the matter which finished in December but it was revealed further private examinations took place following the conclusion of this. Further evidence was uncovered during these examinations.
Mr O'Neill briefly alluded to the court action brought forward by Ms Haire, who is suing the commission, alleging bias in its investigation.
Court documents, from last September, showed Ms Haire wanted to stop the commission from completing its investigation, preparing a report and holding public hearings into the matter. This was due to the commission initially refusing her lawyers the opportunity to cross-examine Mr Green. This ended up occurring in December.
Hearings are continuing.
More to come ...
