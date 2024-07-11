The Canberra Times
Echos of Bloodlines and Dreamtime stories

By Ron Cerabona
July 11 2024 - 4:44pm
William Walker, Mother Gooramun (Kangaroo). Picture supplied
Five at Belco

Belconnen Arts Centre has five new exhibitions by Indigenous artists on until August 25. Reclamation: Stories of Thrivival contains mixed media works by Wadandi Bibbulmun Noongar/Yamatji and Burmese woman Wallabindi, inspired by memories and reflections of her own lived experiences as well as those of her ancestors. Jessika Spencer's Bloodlines looks at decolonisation, feminism, matriarchy and a deep refusal to settle into colonial ways. Murrook by Krystal Hurst explores the state of happiness through bush-dyed fabrics, basketry and adornments in response to the coastal land and seascapes of Worimi and Biripi Country. William Walker's Respecting Country brings a sense of what it was like back in the Dreamtime, of how tribes lived harmoniously with the land and the animals. And Yurwang Bullarn is the culmination of the Strong Women's Group's investigations exploring and celebrating their cultural identity and heritage. See: belcoarts.com.au.

