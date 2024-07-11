Echos of Bloodlines and Dreamtime stories

Belconnen Arts Centre has five new exhibitions by Indigenous artists on until August 25. Reclamation: Stories of Thrivival contains mixed media works by Wadandi Bibbulmun Noongar/Yamatji and Burmese woman Wallabindi, inspired by memories and reflections of her own lived experiences as well as those of her ancestors. Jessika Spencer's Bloodlines looks at decolonisation, feminism, matriarchy and a deep refusal to settle into colonial ways. Murrook by Krystal Hurst explores the state of happiness through bush-dyed fabrics, basketry and adornments in response to the coastal land and seascapes of Worimi and Biripi Country. William Walker's Respecting Country brings a sense of what it was like back in the Dreamtime, of how tribes lived harmoniously with the land and the animals. And Yurwang Bullarn is the culmination of the Strong Women's Group's investigations exploring and celebrating their cultural identity and heritage. See: belcoarts.com.au.
This formal evening features Australian soprano Siobhan Stagg, who's appeared with opera companies in Europe, Britain, the US and Australia, in recital with Nico de Villiers. The performance will feature works by Richard Hageman, Richard Strauss and Henri Duparc. It's on at Albert Hall on Friday July 19 At 7pm. For tickets visit trybooking.com or telephone 6162 8961.
Unkempt Cognition is Ella Barclay's first Canberra institutional solo exhibition. It's a series of messy and playful luminous installations and photography exploring common human experiences within connected daily life. In RGB, Nicci Haynes deepens her exploration into language and communication through the use of the RGB colour model, essential to both screen technology and the mechanics of human vision. Haynes explores nuances of perception, signal transmission, and visual information processing. The shows are on until September 14. See: ccas.com.au.
The Grandparents Club is a show that celebrates grandparenthood. It's written by comedy legend Wendy Harmer with toe-tapping music from John Field and stars Lynne McGranger, Wayne Scott Kermond, Andrew James and Meredith O'Reilly in a whirl of stand up, send-up and song. It's on at the Playhouse on Saturday at 3pm and 7pm and Sunday at 1pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
This musical is about Luna, a girl who glows a bit more brightly than anyone else and who knows the world is getting a tiny bit darker every single day and who needs to stop the darkness spreading. It's a tale told by three musicians/singers/actors/puppeteers called Zeeko. Recommended for family and kids aged from five to 11. It's on at The Street Theatre from Thursday July 18 to Sunday July 21 at various times. See: thestreet.org.au.
