Maroons resist Ricky's calls for Papali'i to come out of retirement

Queensland have resisted the urge to bring Josh Papali'i back into the State of Origin arena despite calls from Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.
Maroons coach Billy Slater named his squad for the Origin decider on Monday morning but Papali'i, a 23-game Queensland representative, was not included.
Papali'i retired from State of Origin early last year, however Stuart was so impressed by the tireless effort and consistently strong performance of the 32-year-old that he backed him for the state-versus-state battle again.
"Absolutely I'd back him in [for Origin]. They won't get bullied like they did last time," Stuart said on Sunday night following Canberra's 16-12 loss to the Knights.
"I am always biased [to my own players], but Papa is an unbelievable talent.
"What Papa is still doing at this stage of his career, about to reach 300 games as a front-rower, just as Jared Waerea-Hargreaves had 307, they're special people to be able to achieve that.
"I sometimes have to sit back and not say as much about Papa because I don't think other people see it and think I'm biased.
"He'll go down as one of the greatest two or three front-rowers this club has ever had, and he's still in massive form at the moment."
During his Origin III squad announcement Slater was asked about talk of Papali'i making a potential comeback, but the coach did not directly address the speculation.
In the narrow defeat to Newcastle, Papali'i scored his first try of the season and chalked up 154 total run metres, one linebreak and had only one missed tackle in just 44 minutes.
In 15 games this season, Papali'i has averaged 110 metres playing less than 50 minutes a game.
Papali'i had shut down prospects of an Origin return before game one of this year's series, as he edges closer to a huge 300-game milestone, currently sitting on 297 appearances.
After 14 years in the capital, the one-club forward has earned representative honours in Origin, as well as with the Kangaroos and Samoa.
Wednesday, July 17: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.05pm
NSW Blues squad: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Bradman Best, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Jake Trbojevic (c), 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Isaah Yeo, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Spencer Leniu.
QLD Maroons squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Selwyn Cobbo, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Valentine Holmes, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Reuben Cotter, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Felise Kaufusi, 17. Kalyn Ponga. Reserves: 18. Trent Loiero, 19. Brendan Piakura, 20. Reed Mahoney.
