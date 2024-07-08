AFP employee accused of trying to murder wife of over two decades

An Australian Federal Police employee has been accused of attempting to murder his wife during an unprovoked, drunken rampage at the couple's home.
"Her, she needs help, stab wound by me," he told police after allegedly trying to kill his partner of more than two decades with a carving knife.
Officers claim when they found the woman, the 32cm blade from that knife was still lodged in her forearm following desperate defensive efforts.
The man, who is aged in his 40s and not named to protect the alleged victim's identity, is yet to enter pleas to attempted murder, intentionally inflict grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He initially appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court over the weekend, when he was sent off for a medical assessment before a bid for conditional release could be made.
On Monday, after being cleared of requiring medical treatment, he remained hunched over in his chair during his appearance and was ultimately refused bail.
The court heard the man was an unsworn member of the AFP but the exact nature of his job is not known. He has been suspended from duty.
Police documents tendered to the court claim the man drunkenly came home on Friday evening, when he was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.
When the couple went to bed, the man is said to have become angry and aggressive before the woman attempted to calm the situation and told him to "back off".
"I'm going to kill you," he allegedly said while holding the back of her neck.
The man is then accused of assaulting his wife, including by choking her and punching her in the body and face.
Police claim the alleged attacker did not put down the carving knife he then picked up from the kitchen, even as his daughter screamed at him to stop.
He is accused of charging at his wife and lodging the knife into the arm she raised in front of her face and chest in defence, before a scuffle ensued.
Shortly after, he told his wife and daughter: "I'm going to wait outside for them to arrest me."
Police soon after arrived and arrested the man.
"That's one version of events," defence lawyer David Healey told the court while conceding the allegations were serious.
Special magistrate Sean Richter responded: "I do have a photograph that's pretty graphic."
Mr Healy: "I haven't seen it."
The lawyer said his client was willing to adhere to strict bail conditions, including moving interstate and away from his partner, abstaining from alcohol, and seeking psychiatric treatment.
While the court heard the man had no history of violence, prosecutor Soraya Saikal-Skea noted an allegation that he had previously installed a software to track his wife's phone.
Ms Saikal-Skea, who opposed bail, said the alleged victim had clearly expressed concern about her husband being released back into the community and did not feel safe.
"It is fortuitous this case is not more serious," the prosecutor said.
The man was remanded in custody and is set to face court again later this month.
