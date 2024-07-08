Minister's plan to make public servants' jobs 'more interesting'

Jobs in the Australian Public Service can be made more fun through the expansion of artificial intelligence, Assistant Minister for Competition Andrew Leigh says.
"There's lots of uses of ethical AI that can take away some of the drudge work and make roles more interesting," Mr Leigh told The Canberra Times.
Not only was AI helpful with the "tedious business of going through and checking for typos" and improving bureaucrats' written work, he said, but it had deeper potential in policy development.
"AI is also quite good at coming up with suggestions for around kind of complicated policy problems, so it could well be well-used there, too."
Of course, he said, restrictions would be needed to ensure that classified or sensitive information was protected.
"You're obviously not going to take a cabinet submission and upload it to ChatGPT, but you might upload a media release to ChatGPT. You wouldn't do it with anything confidential."
Mr Leigh said AI could "improve productivity in the public service setting", but hosed down concerns about potential job losses.
"We don't want to be taking humans out of the loop," he said.
"But I think there's really clever ways in which you can better use those technologies to make people more productive ... Ideally, it involves job reallocation, moving people into more interesting jobs."
He pointed to research in the private sector showing that the largest boosts from using ChatGPT to productivity and quality of work were seen among "the lowest performing consultants".
"So, it's a kind of levelling-up effect."
The Community and Public Sector Union has raised concerns about how AI could affect jobs in the bureaucracy.
In a submission to the parliamentary select committee on adopting the use of AI, the CPSU said a survey of members had identified concern about how AI would affect ongoing employment, deskilling and disempowering workers, and employers using AI technology to get around paying workers.
"Overwhelmingly, our members acknowledge the potential for AI as a tool to assist them in their
work, allowing them to cut down on tasks that can be mundane, repetitive or time-consuming," the submission said.
Recent developments in AI technologies present opportunities for government to increase
output, find efficiencies and upskill staff.
There was potential for AI to improve the nature of public servants' work by automating tasks that
require low-level cognition so it can free up space for workers to focus on higher-level, more
strategic tasks, the submission said.
The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet surveyed Australians for its Long-term Insights Briefings report on how using AI to deliver public services might affect the trustworthiness of public service delivery.
The survey found that people who are more familiar with, and knowledgeable about AI had higher trust in government's ability to use AI for public service delivery, but that 57 per cent had zero or slight knowledge of AI and 63 per cent had zero or slight understanding of when AI was being used.
"To build trustworthiness, government agencies need to deliver public services well, by meeting users' needs and delivering efficient, timely, good quality and reliable services," the report said.
"There are significant opportunities for agencies to use AI to do this."
