'Groovy, baby!': 1960s houses sell around the million dollar mark

Two "groovy" houses from the sixties have sold for around the million dollar mark in southern Canberra.
The houses have original flooring and decor from the era and both have been owned by the same families for more than four decades.
Real estate agent Shane Killalea sold one of the houses in Chifley at auction
He said they are getting inquiries from buyers looking for homes from earlier decades with more character.
The young man who bought the house at 25 Mayne Street, Chifley was looking to live in the home, Mr Killalea said.
"He bought it for what it is. He was looking to do some renovations but keep the character."
"These houses are groovy, baby! People are interested in them, especially if they're in good condition."
The three-bed, one-bathroom house in Chifley, built in 1966, sold at around the $950,000 mark.
It was a much-loved home, according to Mr Killalea, which has been owned by the same family since the mid-1970s.
The listing described the house as "largely original" in a "very well maintained" condition.
The home still has seventies-style carpet and kitchen decor with retro brown patterned tiles.
However the "groovy" style was acknowledged as not for everyone, with the listing describing the house as "ripe for renovating or building your new dream home".
Real estate agent Brett Hayman said he believes buyers just want property in the right suburb.
Many of the houses in Woden and Weston Creek were built during the 1960s and 1970s, he said, and are increasingly attractive to families.
One of Mr Hayman's 1960s era listings at 7 Holman Street, Curtin sold for over a million dollars at the start of July, prior to auction.
"[People are] buying the location, and doing renovations," he said.
"The family that bought on Holman Street were looking to renovate and update the decor, keeping some parts and updating others."
The house on Holman St was built in 1962 according to CoreLogic data, and it was the first time it had been put up for sale in more than 50 years.
The buyers paid $1.09 million for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom Curtin home, with an orange sixties-style kitchen and prominent Lino floors.
Mr Hayman said he believed it was the first house in Curtin; its previous owner was 94-years-old, and moving into a retirement facility.
The listing described the "largely original brick veneer home" as a "very rare and unique offering" with "potential aplenty".
