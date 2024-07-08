Truffle Nirvana: Beltana makes first season one to remember

It's Beltana Farm's first truffle season and they're ready to come out of the gate swinging.
This month sees the Pialligo restaurant host Truffle Nirvana at Beltana, an event that gives foodies a chance to dive into the world of truffles, no matter whether they're a truffle connoisseur or just a little truffle curious.
"Truffle Nirvana is all about looking at fun ways of how we enjoy truffles," Beltana Farm owner James Souter said.
"We're bringing a fresh, modern vibe to truffle dining, making it an experience to remember from start to finish."
Kicking off your evening is the restaurant's signature potato scallop with a new truffle touch, it's then followed by a special truffle edition of the Unearthed Tasting Menu.
The menu sees the truffles, freshly dug up from just outside the new restaurant, take centre stage.
For dessert, the team has a house-made truffle ice cream with chocolate crumble, finished with a dense truffled salted caramel malt sauce.
"Our vision for the farm menu was always to create a dining experience that shines through every season," Beltana Farm chef and owner John Leverink says.
"We're all about using truffles in both classic and innovative ways.
"That means challenging some traditional perceptions of using truffle in heavier dishes, we want to show that truffles can be fresh, exciting, as well as warm and comforting."
When it comes to the drink offerings, Beltana Farm's sommelier Tom Blakley is in charge of creating a 100 per cent Australian list - yes, all of the spirits, whiskeys, beers, wines and non-alcoholic options on the menu are all Australian products.
Truffle Nirvana hopes to give a unique look at some great Australian wines and non-alcoholic options for the evening.
In sticking with the idea of using truffles in new ways, there will also be truffle schnapps to start.
July 31, 7pm. Tickets are $190 with paired wines and $170 with non-alcoholic drinks.
For more information go to beltanafarm.au.
