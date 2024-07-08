Brumbies call key stakeholder meeting as club mulls a rescue package

Key Canberra rugby union stakeholders have been given a breakdown of the ACT Brumbies' financial plight, and a plan to save the club from going bust after a pivotal meeting on Monday night.
The Brumbies summoned community club rugby representatives - the key figures in the ACT Rugby Union boardroom - to the University of Canberra headquarters for what looms as one of the biggest moments in Brumbies history.
They were told of a likely rescue-package deal with Rugby Australia, which is designed to give the Brumbies the off-field stability they have been craving for almost a decade.
The cost of that will be effectively handing the keys to the business to Rugby Australia - the game's governing body - and agreeing to a centralised model.
It's understood the Canberra rugby representatives were accepting of the Brumbies' financial pressure, but walked away from the meeting unsure about the widespread impact and what it means for the game in the capital.
But the meeting was a significant step towards the Brumbies and Rugby Australia entering into a partnership agreement less than a year after proposed centralisation models ignited an internal war in Australia.
After fiercely rejecting centralisation last year due to the fear of relocation or being merged, the Brumbies and Rugby Australia have since found common ground and are close to finalising terms to operate under one banner.
It is believed the Brumbies' board has tentatively agreed to the options and a formal announcement could be made as early as this week.
Brumbies directors sought guarantees in writing about the club's future in Canberra and in Super Rugby.
When they received that detail, it laid the foundation for the parties to move forward and try to finalise an arrangement to work together.
The Brumbies will continue to operate as a standalone entity - including maintaining staff in Canberra and largely having autonomy on the rugby program - while Rugby Australia will oversee the business.
It's a deal similar to the one the NSW Waratahs entered into at the end of last year after Australia's biggest club signed a centralised deal. Rugby Australia appointed its own directors to the Waratahs board and has helped the club with its search to appoint Dan McKellar as the new coach.
It was thought the Waratahs' centralisation deal would trigger every other club to follow suit. But the Brumbies, Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds led a rebellion that eventually saw Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan deposed.
Almost eight months since McLennan's axing, the tension has eased and Rugby Australia's venture into Waratahs headquarters has helped breakdown some barriers between head office and Super Rugby clubs.
Even so, the Brumbies couldn't escape the mounting financial pressure after a $1.7 million reduction in the broadcast deal distribution. What was initially a $1.7m grant from Rugby Australia turned into an interest-bearing loan, which the Brumbies have continued to pay back as they coped with declining crowds and a tough economic market.
Rumours have been swirling for some time about the Brumbies' ability to operate without further help from either private equity or Rugby Australia, and there were genuine concerns about entering voluntary administration.
The Brumbies continued to explore private equity options in recent months in an attempt to get financial security. When those did not eventuate, working with Rugby Australia was clearly the best option.
Forming an alliance with Rugby Australia effectively guarantees the Brumbies' immediate future and gives the club off-field stability, but it's unclear how and when any move would be implemented.
It's unclear what the changes mean for the community game in Canberra given the Brumbies and the ACT Rugby Union have been intertwined since the launch of Super Rugby in 1996.
Brumbies officials met with Rugby Australia bosses last month, prompting the Canberra clubs to seek an update from the ACT Rugby Union board.
The Brumbies have been continuing as business as usual in recent weeks, putting plans in place for next year's Super Rugby program and signing former Melbourne forward Tuaina Taii Tualima last week.
The squad is effectively finalised for next year, but hooker Liam Bowron is expected to sign an upgraded deal and winger Ben O'Donnell will likely commit to an extension.
