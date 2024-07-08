Grudge raider repeats attack after police appeal

Police are hunting a vandal with a grudge who targets one particular property - and who returned to that property immediately after an official warning about them was released.
On Saturday, ACT Policing made a public appeal in The Canberra Times about the person who had perpetuated a series of attacks on the property in Isaacs.
That evening, they returned to exactly the same place and repeated the damage.
"The incidents include cutting into the property's power box, CCTV cameras being pulled down, poison being spread on the front lawn and security doors being damaged with a star picket. Gas supply infrastructure has also been interfered with," a police statement said on Saturday.
"These and other incidents have all been committed at the one residence, and police believe they are targeted and linked."
On Monday, they repeated the call - but after the extra attack.
The new statement said: "Later that evening, a person attended the Isaacs residence and allegedly damaged CCTV cameras. The person was confronted by the resident, however fled the scene on foot before police arrived.
"Police believe this person is responsible for the previous property damage incidents at the home.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who has noticed suspicious activity in Isaacs on the evening of 29 June 2024, including seeing a person wearing a poncho or long rain jacket, or who may have any information regarding these incidents."
Officers are not saying what they believe the motive might be, nor whether the resident at the attacked home might know who the perpetrator is.
The vandal does seem to have a very deliberate intent. He or she dresses from head to toe in a garb which prevents identity. The attacks have been going on since December, and in some of them, the raider wields what appears to be a baseball bat.
"Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7753141. Information can be provided anonymously.
