The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Raiders finally get some good news in mission to break ugly losing streak

Melanie Dinjaski
David Polkinghorne
By Melanie Dinjaski, and David Polkinghorne
Updated July 8 2024 - 8:55pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Raiders might be hurting, but it was music to the ears of Green Machine fans and the playing squad alike to hear Ricky Stuart confirm their troops are finally set to return.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.