Raiders finally get some good news in mission to break ugly losing streak

The Canberra Raiders might be hurting, but it was music to the ears of Green Machine fans and the playing squad alike to hear Ricky Stuart confirm their troops are finally set to return.
Stuart said halfback Jamal Fogarty and second-rower Zac Hosking will both be available for selection following the bye this week.
"It's great. I think people underestimate the influence Jamal has had on the football team," Stuart said on the Nine broadcast before the Raiders went down 16-12 to the Knights on Sunday.
"At the start of the year he played seven games and before he got injured he was in fine form - the best of his career.
"And Zac Hosking being a new boy at the club he hit the ground running and had a great contribution. They'll both be welcomed back."
Fogarty injured his biceps in April and the Raiders have been without the experienced playmaker since.
At the time of his injury setback in round seven Fogarty was in the strongest form of his career, and without him the Raiders have lost six of their last nine games.
Canberra have also struggled to put in consistent performances, with young and inexperienced halves combination Ethan Strange and Kaeo Weekes - then Adam Cook the last two rounds - given the tough task of steering the Raiders' attack.
Hosking, meanwhile, hasn't played since round six after injuring his shoulder.
Club medical staff and specialists kept the back-rower's chances of playing again this season alive by completing a lengthy rehab process instead of undergoing surgery, which would have ended his year. Now he can finally get back on the field.
Former Origin star Hudson Young was added to the injury ward this week with a groin issue Stuart later revealed he had been carrying since playing for the Blues in game one a month ago.
But fortunately as with Fogarty and Hosking, Young is expected to be fit to play in round 20 when the Raiders take on the Warriors in Canberra.
"[Young's] been crook ever since he played in that Origin match," Stuart said.
"Hudson hasn't been himself. He probably shouldn't have played the last couple of games but we got him over the line."
Young believes the bye break provides a much-needed reset opportunity for the Raiders, not only to work on improving their lacklustre form, but also to allow a smooth transition for returning players to pick up where they left off.
"[Fogarty and Hosking] are obviously a massive part of the team," Young told The Canberra Times.
"Jamal is one of our leaders and our chief playmakers, so getting his experience back out there, hopefully they hit the ground running and we can make a run for finals.
"Jamal will just slide straight back in. He's been training full time for about three weeks, he's lost a few kilos in rehab I think and he's ready to go."
Friday, July 19: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors, Canberra Stadium, 8pm.
