New twist on a classic shows why cinema-going is still vital

The original science-heavy Twister story came from Michael Crichton and in the three decades since, many of the things that might have felt far-fetched we can see now recorded on people's phones for YouTube, so the CGI twisters themselves aren't mind-blowing. And so director Lee Isaac Chung doubles down on the layering of sound design and music along with constant camera movement which mostly works - I'm still feeling some kind of vestibular response a few hours later as I write this.