I know how hard it is to accept help when your world falls apart

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
July 9 2024 - 5:30am
Though universal, the experience of grief is highly individual, and returning to work after a tragic family loss is never an easy task. Whether you find yourself taking solace in the familiar routine, or you struggle to find your feet in a world that no longer makes sense to you, the journey back to work is often emotionally fraught.

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

