I know how hard it is to accept help when your world falls apart

This process is challenging enough for neurotypical people, but for those of you who are neurodiverse, this may feel like a whole other level of awkward and social challenge. Don't be afraid to reach out for help from your community - counsellors, community services workers, your HR department, your boss, your colleagues. You may find that just being blunt and up front will be helpful - either by telling your boss what you need and asking them to pass it on to your team, or telling your colleagues yourself. "Business as usual please! I'm craving normalcy" is a perfectly acceptable request upon your return. As is "This is really hard, please be gentle with me".