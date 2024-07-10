Family sells historic homestead for the first time in 180 years

A historic homestead has sold for the first time in 180 years in excess of its starting price.
Manar Homestead in Braidwood has been sold for much more than its $3 million price guide, according to selling agent David Medina of Sotheby's International Real Estate.
"The property sold well in excess of the guide, which was north of $3 million. The vendor and buyer has signed a confidentiality agreement on the price," Mr Medina said.
The historic farm sits on 80 hectares between Bungendore and Braidwood.
The land of Manor Homestead was originally settled in 1834, and was owned by the Gordon family for six generations.
Mr Medina said they conducted more than 45 inspections of the property and wrote up more than 15 contracts for interested parties.
The buyers are intending to use the house as a weekender, before moving in at a later time.
The family intend to run the homestead as a farm and lifestyle property, Mr Medina said.
They currently have no intentions to subdivide, and are planning to "enhance" the home.
"They're taking a long-term position on it," he said.
The historic main house has retained original features such as a sweeping central staircase, timber joinery and deep window recesses.
It has also been brought to current high living standards with a modern kitchen and restored living areas featuring full-length windows capturing surrounding and garden views.
The property includes pasture land and a garden with a main house, shearing shed, and an 11-bedroom shearers quarters.
The main house itself has eight bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Manar Creek crosses through the property, and the farm has 10 acres of established gardens with mature trees.
The listing described the property as an opportunity to own "a wonderful piece of Australian history".
The sale follows a worldwide campaign through Sotheby's International, with the seller wanting "tremendous exposure", Mr Medina said.
He said the market is "very, very strong" for large regional properties.
"We're fielding a lot of inquiries from people who missed out on this property, who are prepared to spend up to $10 million," he said.
"That section [of the market] is trading very well, we're finding good quality properties are attracting the right quality of people."
He said demand from expats returning to Australia and buyers from Sydney's eastern suburbs is driving the growth.
"People want established getaways. We're not finding any sluggishness in the market."
"We're seeing our brand grow exponentially in the bush."
