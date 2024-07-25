The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 26, 1977

July 26 2024 - 12:00am
At 66 Mr Alfred Humphries, of Ainslie, has just experienced "the grandest sensation" of his life. Mr Humphries flew solo in a light aircraft for the first time, having taken his first lesson about five years ago and having since clocked up about 52 hours' flying time.

