The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 27, 1995

RA
By Ray Athwal
July 27 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1995, Paul Osborne, an independent MLA, planned to vote against the ACT budget that allowed the Canberra casino to have poker machines. There were also calls for the treasurer, Kate Carnell, not to renege on promises made operating poker machines in the Canberra casino.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RA

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.