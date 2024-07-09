Why the '90s was a turning point for Canberra's food scene

I believe that he is one of the greatest chefs that Canberra has ever seen. The staff meal recipes from Chairman are still my "go to" at home, some 25 years later. Danny and Jo had previously tasted success with the China Tea Club in North Lyneham, as well as Madam Yip, which was truly iconic. Danny returned to Hong Kong and his iteration of "The Chairman" still sits inside the top 50 on the World's Best Restaurants list. He was recently named the winner of the Icon Award as part of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024. Josiah went on to launch delicious venues such as Lanterne Rooms (which we opened together at the Campbell shops), Malamay, and his current gem, Mu Omikase. And of course, everyone knew Albert Chung at Chairman. We worked together for many years and every lawyer, accountant and IT professional in town had a special arrangement with Albert, whereby he "produced a menu just for them".