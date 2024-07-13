Favourable conditions for homeschooling see ACT rates climb ever higher

Homeschooling continues to grow in popularity with the latest ACT Schools Census showing a 6.5 per cent increase in the amount of students being taught outside traditional schools.
In the year to February 2024, the amount of students being homeschooled increased to 495.
In the same period, private school enrolments increased by 2.1 per cent and public school enrolments fell by 0.6 per cent.
An Education Directorate spokesman said the numbers in the ACT reflected nationwide trends, with many jurisdictions experiencing larger increases in homeschooling numbers.
"Families have the choice to enrol in alternative educational pathways outside public/non-public schools," the spokesman said.
"The increased level of enrolment in home education may be attributed to both increased awareness of alternative pathways, as well as ongoing impacts that arose from the pandemic."
Queensland University of Technology education researcher Dr Rebecca English said the ACT's regulatory environment was kind to parents seeking homeschooling options.
"It's much easier to homeschool in ACT than NSW or Queensland. Registration is geared towards parents' needs," she said.
"In the ACT because of the way the regulators have worked with advocates it's a really positive environment for homeschooling."
In her home state, by contrast, advocates assume between 50 to 80 per cent of homeschooled children may not be registered.
"[In Queensland] it's just a bit of a blind spot. The government doesn't have a strong relationship with the community."
Dr English said homeschooling could often be a positive option for students.
"I think the research shows us that it is at worst benign and at best a better option than traditional schooling, in terms of students' reports of satisfaction with their education and civic engagement," she said, noting that much of the research comes from the United States.
Sydney Home Education Network president Vivienne Fox said conditions for homeschooling in the ACT are hugely favourable.
"The ACT already allows for kids to do part-time homeschooling. The regulatory system is the best in the whole country," she said.
Ms Fox, who homeschooled her five children and has worked with various homeschooling organisations, said the option was growing in popularity even before COVID-19.
"During COVID it got a kick in the pants, so many people got the opportunity to see what their kids were really doing at school," she said.
"I thought schools would become more flexible and there would be more recognition of the value of a tailored form of education but NSW hasn't improved at all in that way."
