Domestic violence a blight on society

It is impossible to put into words the horror all Australians would have felt on hearing three children - two boys aged three and six and a 10-month-old girl - are dead after what appears to be a domestic violence-linked house fire in Sydney on Sunday.
The 28-year-old man who allegedly lit the fire and then tried to stop first-responders from entering the Lalor Park home is in hospital in an induced coma and under police guard in hospital. It has been reported one of the survivors, a young boy, told rescuers: "Daddy tried to kill us."
The four surviving children, aged between four and 11, and their 29-year-old mother, are in hospital. The only bright spot in this tragic narrative is they should live.
That said, they will have to live with the physical scars and ghastly memories for the rest of their lives. There is no such thing as "closure" after something as unthinkable as this. Three young lives have been cut short far, far too soon. Five more lives have been shattered beyond repair.
For many, Sunday's events will have triggered memories of the deaths of Hannah Clarke (aka Baxter) and her three children - Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, in a car fire torched by Ms Clarke's estranged husband, Rowan Baxter, in February 2020.
Baxter died in what a coroner has since ruled was a murder-suicide. While the tragic events in Sydney are yet to be referred to the coroner it is telling the 29-year-old alleged perpetrator who tried to stop first-responders from entering the house, told firefighters: "Let me die in here."
The mother and the alleged perpetrator had reportedly been in a de facto relationship for the past decade. It is understood he is the father of all the children.
While the horror cannot be understated, it would be remiss not to acknowledge the courage shown by neighbours who rushed to the home to save the occupants.
One, Jarred Hawkins, reportedly had to fight Heasman off in order to pluck children to safety. Another, Damien Dubois, gathered them in his front yard with blankets until the paramedics arrived.
We must remember, as Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty, said: "There's more good than bad in the world."
While it is impossible to comprehend what triggers tragedies such as this - and no two cases are ever the same - there is no justification for a spouse or a parent to harm those they are bound by ties of blood, love and honour to cherish and to protect.
Domestic violence, whether it be coercion and control, physical or sexual abuse, or murder and infanticide, is not just a crime; it is an unnatural act that must be called out and publicly abhorred as such.
It is to be hoped that as part of their investigation the authorities make every effort to ascertain if there were any tells that were overlooked or ignored.
Tragedies such as this are rarely, if ever, spontaneous. In the case Hannah Clarke and her children there was a clear pattern of stalking, intimidation and abuse in the weeks leading up to the murders.
It's not enough to say the authorities should do more.
We are all members of a community. We all have a responsibility to look out for each other.
It's not enough to look away when confronted with something that seems wrong or off on the basis it is somebody else's problem.
Domestic violence is an epidemic. Too many people, especially women and children, are dying at the hands of partners and parents. Every death, as John Donne observed almost four centuries ago, diminishes us all.
None of us are islands. We are all part of the mainland.
