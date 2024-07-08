Government funds crisis shelters for domestic violence survivors

The federal government will fund 19 new projects to build 720 crisis shelters for children and children leaving domestic and family violence.
It comes after recent data showed the rate of women being killed by an intimate partner in Australia had risen by nearly 30 per cent since last year.
Under the Safe Places emergency accommodation program, a total of 1500 short-term housing centres will be built across the country, with 16 new places to be delivered in the ACT by June 2027.
Research shows there is a significant shortage in crisis accommodation in Australia, which has been exacerbated by a lack of available social and affordable housing and affordable private rental properties.
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the new projects would focus on improving housing access for First Nations women and children, women and children from CALD backgrounds and women and children with disability.
"Family and domestic violence is one of the leading causes of homelessness and housing uncertainty for women and children across Australia, and we know there is an increased demand for emergency accommodation," Ms Rishworth said.
Women and children who had experienced family and domestic violence made up 38 per cent of people accessing specialist homelessness services clients in 2022-23, according to AIHW data.
The Safe Places program, which received an additional $100m in the 2022-23 budget, provides a capital investment to fund the building, renovation or purchase of emergency accommodation.
It currently supports around 4200 women and children each year.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared violence against women was a "national crisis" back in May, after after the number of women who died in violent incidents this year rose to 27.
Family violence incidents attended by authorities in the ACT jumped 20 per cent in 2023, according to police data.
Support is available for those who may be distressed:
