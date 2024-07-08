Next stop, Berlin: ACT car tech company grows its influence in Europe

Canberra's automotive computer vision company Seeing Machines has joined forces with one of Europe's driver detection companies to grab an even bigger share of the fast-growing market for vehicle occupant monitoring.
Under the new deal, French global automotive supply giant Valeo will transfer its German start-up Asaphus under the control of Seeing Machines to set up what it described as "a world-leading position in perception software for interior monitoring".
Asaphus, based in Berlin, has certain machine-based learning and AI capabilities which will complement the similar, well-developed programs of Seeing Machines, which already supplies its occupant monitoring system to companies like Ford, General Motors and Mercedes-Benz.
The connection with Valeo is also important because it is one of the world's largest Tier One suppliers of automotive parts and equipment in the world. Asaphus had been part of Valeo's "Brain Division", set up to take advantage of the growing regulatory requirement for advanced driver assistance and occupant monitoring systems.
These new monitoring systems come into effect this month across Europe.
Seeing Machines' chief executive Paul McGlone said there was a "shared culture of innovation" which made the German and Australian companies a great fit.
More than 1 million cars around the world were already using the Seeing Machines' driver distraction detection technology.
One the great ACT business success stories and winner of a major European safety prize last year, Seeing Machines has deals with 10 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with some of these contracts running until 2032.
