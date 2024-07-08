'Gives us a voice': 3500 women take up this 'boob armour' sport innovation

Women's sport has not only resulted in a massive growth in opportunity, exposure and earning potential for athletes, but it's also sparked a boom in products and professionals helping shape its future.
The release of the second edition of the Australian Sports Technologies Network's 'Women in Sports Innovation' report on Tuesday celebrates 100 leaders in the field, spanning technology, data, and digital in entertainment, esports and digital health.
The 100 leaders named in the report work in sporting institutions, universities, government and industry.
Suzie Betts, founder and director of Boob Armour, was one of seven leaders in sports innovation that contributed in-depth interviews to the report.
Her unique breast protection product signals some of the potential in the previously untapped business market that has been born out of the women's sports boom in the last decade.
"We only take up 27 percent of the start-up space in the sports industry and there's some amazing businesses out there that are changing the world," Betts told The Canberra Times.
"Having support through this report gives us a voice we don't have.
"It's still a male-dominated industry.
"I do believe the 'Matildas effect' is real and it's helped my business immensely, but we need to keep getting more recognition and more women athletes involved."
According to ASTN, data showed that only one-quarter of total funding in the sports innovation sector has gone to businesses with at least one woman founder, with two-thirds reaching male-founded ventures.
Furthermore, three in four women founders found their gender negatively impacted their fundraising ability in business.
Betts said the Women's World Cup helped boost her business with the needs of female athletes brought to the forefront.
"It was more acknowledged that women are not small men - we do need different kit, different boots that properly fit and our boobs do need protection," she said.
Betts' product Boob Armour are protective inserts for girls and women playing contact sports and in professions where their breasts can be injured.
Worn by Matildas star Katrina Gorry and Capitals basketballer Alex Bunton among another 3,500 other female athletes around the world, the product encapsulates - not compresses - the breast, with inserts made out of polyethylene and weighing 15 grams absorbing any impact.
More studies and greater awareness is helping women athletes, such as the detailed Australian Institute of Sport resource, the Female Performance and Health Initiative.
But Betts wants to see more sporting bodies fully embrace the specific needs of women athletes versus males, with breast injuries, for example, often going unreported despite the problems they can present, either with breastfeeding or general breast health.
"Apart from the problem of breast bounce what can happen is you can receive a trauma as a girl or woman, get a haematoma and that can form fat necrosis that mimics breast cancer cells," Betts said.
"You can't get breast cancer from that trauma, but it can look the same.
"I found lumps in my breast later in life and I was asked if I played sport and had trauma - which I had.
"After imaging and biopsies, two lots of surgery found I didn't have cancer and the likelihood was breast trauma."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.