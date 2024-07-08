Consult with us first on international student caps, ACT says

Powers to limit international student numbers put the supply of skilled workers in Canberra at risk and could harm universities in the territory, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has warned.
The federal Education Minister should have to consult with the states and territories before imposing caps on international student numbers, Mr Barr has told an inquiry into a bill to overhaul the way Australia manages international tertiary students.
Mr Barr wrote to federal Education Minister Jason Clare last month to call for greater consultation with the territory on decisions that would curb international student numbers.
"Since 2019, over 99 per cent of onshore migrants nominated by the ACT for visas indicated that they studied at our tertiary education institutions, highlighting the link between international education and skilled migration," Mr Barr wrote.
"These pathways are essential to support job creation in growth sectors such as cyber security, space, quantum, renewable energy and health technologies."
The federal government should also consider the ACT's ability to deliver student housing before making any decisions to introduce smaller caps on student numbers, Mr Barr said.
"State and territory governments should be closely consulted before making any decisions based on views about accommodation availability given that local jurisdictions would have a better understanding of housing availability," Mr Barr told Mr Clare in a letter.
Mr Barr has now used a public submission to the inquiry into the Education Services for Overseas Students Amendment (Quality and Integrity) Bill 2024 to push for greater consultation across the federation, but backed the need for the sector to grow "sustainably".
The government generally supported the measures in the bill to improve quality and integrity in the international education sector, he wrote.
"We are, however, concerned about the provisions that may impose unnecessary restrictions on the sector's growth and operations or result in uncertainty among both providers and prospective students," Mr Barr wrote.
"Canberra's higher education institutions are an essential source of the skilled workforce our economy needs today and into the future. The reforms proposed in the bill could have a significant impact on these institutions and therefore local workforce pipelines."
Mr Barr wrote the ACT backed giving the federal Education Minister the power to halt applications for provider and course registration to manage sustainable growth in the sector.
"However, as tertiary education institutions are essential components of local workforce pipelines, consultation should occur with the relevant state or territory government prior to a decision being made to suspend provider and course applications," he said.
