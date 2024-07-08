How to shoot wedding photography: Creating a stunning wedding album

This is branded content.
In an unexpected turn of events, the wedding photography industry, which is expected to hit USD$36.80 billion by 2030, is witnessing a significant shift as more couples opt for film to capture their special day.
This analog revival, emerging in an era dominated by digital technology, is reshaping how wedding albums are created and valued. (1)
Industry insiders say the use of film in weddings has soared.
While there's no exact figure, photographers such as Anna Urban, a professional wedding photographer based in Edinburgh-and a veteran of many a wedding-have witnessed the shift. (2)
"More and more clients now request film, either exclusively or as part of a hybrid package," Urban states.
The success of film photography and videography studios like SvenStudios exemplifies this trend. For instance, SvenStudios has seen growing demand for their wedding film photography and Super8 video services.
Film resurgence has people dusting off old techniques and adapting their workflow.
"They're looking for something different," Urban said.
"The whole process is different. You don't see the effect until you have them scanned, developed. It's like part of the magic, waiting for the photos," she added.
Some key adjustments that come with film photography include:
For couples who are interested in film, she also added the following wedding photography tips:
For couples seeking the best wedding photography, it's imperative that they enrol in a contract with a professional photographer capable of balancing technical skills with an artistic vision to produce great wedding photos that will stand the test of time.
In addition, couples also need to ensure on their wedding day that the photographer is equipped with the correct wedding photography equipment and gear to cover any lighting condition, be it a brightly lit outdoor ceremony or a dimly lit wedding party or reception.
The process of crafting wedding albums with film images differs significantly from digital workflows.
Photographers report spending more time with couples to select the perfect shots, given the limited number of exposures.
Many photographers are also partnering with specialty labs or learning film development to achieve specific aesthetics. This hands-on approach allows for greater control over the final look of the images, from colour tones to grain structure.
Industry sources suggest that full film packages can cost 30-50% more than equivalent digital offerings. In 2021, the average wedding photography cost across Australia was AUD$2,990. And that's mostly for digital photography. So, if you're going for film, expect it to be higher. This price difference is attributed to the cost of film stock, processing, and the additional time required for shooting and developing. (3)
Despite the higher price point, many couples find the investment worthwhile. Mr. and Mrs. Dafoe, a recently married couple from New York, shared, "We want the event to kind of revel in its own ephemerality, and choosing to shoot on film, that's like a big part of that thinking - because of the material and financial limitations of film." (2)
This shift is having an environmental impact, which some in the industry debate on. On an ecological level, because digital photography doesn't require any processing with chemicals, it's regarded as more eco-friendly. Some claim that because film negatives and prints can last far longer than how long digital storage will last, film photography has a smaller carbon footprint in the end.
"Digital files require constant migration to new formats and consume energy through cloud storage," points out a spokesperson from a leading environmental research institute. In fact, if mishandled, the annual global carbon footprint of data storage might approach 5.26 million tons! "Physical prints and negatives, properly stored, can last for generations without additional energy input." (4)
Interest in workshops and mentorship programs on film wedding photography is on the rise. Chen adds, "There's a whole community of young photographers discovering film in a wedding photography camera for the first time."
These training programs cover not only film wedding photography settings but also the business side of offering film packages to clients. Topics include managing client expectations, pricing strategies, and workflow optimisation for a successful wedding photography business.
Where this shift towards film is a trend presenting new opportunities for photographers and couples alike, it's not without conflicts. Compared to same-day previews with digital, the longer processing time for film means that couples could have to wait weeks to get their photos. This fair delay does need sensitive management of client expectations.
While digital will no doubt remain the dominant medium, industry observers say film will continue to hold an important niche in wedding photography. Urban and others predict, "The future of wedding photography will most likely entail a very careful, intelligent, and sensitive combination of both media, revisiting that envisioning process with each couple about their big day. It's about choosing the right tool to tell each love story authentically while couples are having a good time in the ceremony site." (2)
Against the background of change, it will be clear that the art of wedding photography is going through a real rebirth. And the rebirth of film is not only changing the way moments are captured at a wedding but also how couples value and preserve these memories for generations to come.
