Here are a few things that are the icing on my cake

Anna Jones is one of my favourite cooks and Easy Wins is her latest book (Fourth Estate, $55). The joy here comes from the idea of 12 flavour hits, 125 delicious recipes and ideas for 365 days of good eating. It's so simple. Lemons, olive oil, vinegar, mustard, tomatoes, capers, chilli, tahini, garlic, onions, miso and peanuts. I bet you have most of those in your kitchen right now. But it's about more than recipes. There are ideas for vegetarian flavour swaps, learn about layering flavour and texture, how to cook with flexibility and with the planet in mind. I also recommend her book One Pot, Pan Planet which is all about cooking quickly, sustainably and stylishly.