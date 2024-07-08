The Canberra Times
Poultry breeders lock down birds over fears of virus spread

July 9 2024 - 12:00am
Poultry breeders and owners are understandably concerned about the spread of avian influenza, following the discovery of the virus in the ACT last month. Peter Brewer reports a big regional show has been cancelled and strict biosecurity measures are in place to prevent the spread. A second site in Macgregor was discovered last week following the initial outbreak at Pace Farms.

