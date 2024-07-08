Poultry breeders lock down birds over fears of virus spread

Poultry breeders and owners are understandably concerned about the spread of avian influenza, following the discovery of the virus in the ACT last month. Peter Brewer reports a big regional show has been cancelled and strict biosecurity measures are in place to prevent the spread. A second site in Macgregor was discovered last week following the initial outbreak at Pace Farms.
The ACT Integrity Commission will begin its second day of public submissions hearings today, as part of the investigation into the Campbell Primary School procurement. Lucy Bladen writes the council assisting the commission has raised the possibility of "serious adverse findings" against public officials.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr has written to the federal government opposing plans to put a cap on international students. Jasper Lindell reports Mr Barr believes the move would put the supply of skilled workers in Canberra at risk and could harm universities in the ACT.
It will be a rainy start to the day with up to 10mm expected and a top of 14 degrees.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.