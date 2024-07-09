Rejected development plan still shortlisted for international award

A development plan for the centre of Canberra is in the running for an international architecture honour, despite being rejected by the ACT government.
The masterplan "Marion Park", designed for the City Hill Precinct, is headed to Singapore for the World Architecture Festival after being shortlisted in the finals for the Future Projects awards.
The plan was designed by Contreras Earl Architecture and partners and submitted as an expression of interest for a block on London Circuit.
The EOI was unsuccessful, with the ACT government saying they were unable to comment due to the ongoing sales process.
However, Contreras Earl Architecture's director Rafael Contreras said they are thrilled to see the masterplan recognised internationally.
"This project holds a special place for us, and we hope it can serve as a model for future sustainable urban development."
"We worked very hard to try to to create something really meaningful for the city, not only an asset for the residents of this project, but also more importantly for the community and for Canberra as a city."
The masterplan was designed for Block 1 Section 121 City, which is located across from QT Canberra hotel and spans almost 19,000 square metres on London Circuit, Vernon Circle and Commonwealth Avenue.
The vacant plot previously formed the north-west cloverleaf ramp until it was permanently closed in 2022 for the raising of London Circuit as part of the light rail extension. The prime block of land was released by the ACT government for sale in 2023.
The masterplan had a big focus on the natural landscape, Mr Conteras said, with the design taking inspiration from the hills and bushland around Canberra.
The project included 456 residential units across five buildings, with spaced for hospitality and commercial businesses, as well as a community centre.
The designers also researched the Indigenous history behind the area, and drew on the design principles of Canberra's original architects, Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahony Griffin.
The result is a "blend between architecture and nature", Mr Conteras said.
"We wanted the proposal to be read as part of the natural context of Canberra," he said.
"We planned that this proposal will be seen as a park, with little land formations like small hills or mountains."
Mr Conteras said the design team was disappointed when the project wasn't selected, but still wanted to show the Canberra community what they had created.
"We were quite sad about that because we thought this would be a great project for your beautiful city."
The City Renewal Authority said the sales process for Block 1 Section 121 is ongoing.
"The territory has shortlisted purchasers based on qualification criteria, capability, and financial capacity. Purchasers may be interviewed by the territory, as appropriate, to aid the selection of the preferred purchaser," a spokesperson said.
"The two-stage sales process allows the Authority to assess design proposals for the site to ensure that the future development reflects the significance of this location as a southern gateway to the city centre."
Sustainability was a key component of the design, Mr Conteras said.
The masterplan included an all-electric system powered by 100% renewable energy, with passive design principles and green infrastructure to help keep the building temperature stable.
The design includes an "urban sponge" for stormwater management, green roofs, and landscaping to enhance biodiversity.
The World Architecture Festival is the largest international live-judged architectural awards program, where finalists present their projects to a panel of judges. The festival will be held in Singapore in November 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.