Why the black puffer jacket represents all that is wrong with Canberra

Much of the nation believes Canberra is a dark, bleak, soulless place - and sometimes I have to agree with them. Walk through the city centre on any given work day and you're consumed by a sea of black and grey, maybe some brown, if some daring APS 4 has bucked the trend.
Canberra, it's time to do better and put some colour into our winter wardrobes.
But let's be practical. And let's not diss the puffer jacket, the winter staple of the nation's capital. Is it even winter in Canberra until we've written a story about the ubiquitous coat?
The puffer jacket turned 100 in 2022, invented by a mountaineer from Orange, in central NSW of all places. In 2019 Moncler puffer gowns were on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week. We've written about how wearing puffer jackets inside might help in the fight against the rising cost of heating. And how they're worn everywhere from sporting sidelines to boardrooms. Even how United States Ambassador Caroline Kennedy had succumbed to wearing them.
Some fashion pundits, of course I am not one, have declared that the puffer jacket has run out of puff. They've obviously never been to Canberra.
Here the puffer jacket gets a second wind every Anzac Day. The heaters go on, the puffers are moved to the front of the wardrobe.
Has it lost a little puff since last winter? I read this great hack recently and I can vouch that it works. Try throwing it in the dryer on the lowest heat setting along with two or three clean tennis balls. In about 20 to 30 minutes your jacket should be nice and puffy again. Who knew?
So given they're not going away, all I'm asking is that we look to expand our repertoire beyond black and navy. Yes, they're practical, dark colours cover a lot of sins. But please. Every winter needs a little sunshine.
Here's our pick of some of the most colourful puffers we could find.
This shiny sensation is a super-padded, zip-up style with a handy hood and zip pockets featuring foiled layers of purple, gold, green and pink. This jacket also comes in kids sizes, for a matching mini-me metallic moment.
Why shouldn't the kids have some fun too? This lightweight jacket is showerproof and has elasticised cuffs, hoods and a high button-up collar to keep the warmth in. Do you want to build a snowman? You could in this snazzy number and not feel the cold.
Blokes don't have to be boring. This "optic emerald" version of this classic jacket is striking indeed. With over-sized baffles (they're the puffy bits), this can store itself in a pocket and is made from recycled nylon. Built for mountain and city life.
If you're not quite ready to go full flouro, this stylish number features a little rainbow of sorts across the chest, on top a navy bottom. It's wind and water resistant with a fur-lined hood and material cuffs on the sleeves. We like the slim fit.
Bless Gorman for bringing so much colour to our lives whatever the season. Their puffer jacket is filled with recycled down and the print is inspired by a winter garden. There's also a handy adjustable waist drawstring and ribbed cuffs.
$349 (but it's on sale for $174.50) gormanshop.com.au
If you're looking for something bright to pop over your black skivvy, try this versatile number from Mama Movement. The daisy print is from Australian designer Deb McNoughton and the reverse cobalt blue would light up any dreary day. It's made from recycled PET and includes vegan-friendly padding.
