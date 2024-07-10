Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens team up for another superstar show

While Canberrans won't get to see the newest version of the famous musical Jesus Christ Superstar, they will have the chance to catch two of the favourites from the 1992 performance as Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens team up to share their greatest hits.
Superstars Live kicks off in Canberra on October 16, ahead of a national tour, and will feature songs from Superstar such as the ARIA-award winning Everything's Alright, and I Don't Know How To Love Him, alongside iconic hits from Ceberano and Stevens such as Bedroom Eyes, Brave, Touch and Take Me Back.
Delta Goodrem brought Ceberano and Stevens together for a Christmas special in 2023 and the response was so great, they decided to team up for a national tour.
"Jon and I have been great mates for a really long time now, and have shared the stage together but we've never done a full show like this one," Ceberano says.
"We've always had an awesome reaction to performing the JCS songs together and with Delta's encouragement the time was right for us to take it to the next level and put together a full show.
"We both have so much love for John Farnham and the incredible experience we all shared and all these years later that remains as a cherished memory.
"We're excited we can bring that back for those who saw us in the original production, and for a whole new generation."
Jesus Christ Superstar, with lyrics and music by Grammy, Tony, Oscar and Emmy Award-winning team Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, first hit the Australian stage 52 years ago in 1972 starring Trevor White, Jon English, Michele Fawdon and Marcia Hines.
The 1992 performance starred Ceberano and Stevens, as Mary Magdalene and Judas, with Farnham as Jesus.
The cast for the latest version, which will have runs in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, from November 6, 2024, until March 2025, was recently announced.
Michael Paynter (Icehouse) will play Jesus, and Mahlia Barnes will take on her first stage role as Mary Magdalene. Javon King (Hairspray) will play Judas.
