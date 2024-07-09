Will the Brumbies be forced to leave Canberra? The burning questions from a historic deal

Rugby Australia has guaranteed the ACT Brumbies will remain in Canberra despite relocation fears sparking an internal rugby war less than a year ago.
Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh has moved to ease concerns about the future after striking a rescue deal with the embattled Super Rugby franchise, declaring "important part of the fabric of Canberra."
But ultimately the Brumbies had no choice other than to sign a handover deal to the game's governing body after chief executive Phil Thomson and chairman Matt Nobbs conceded the club would have gone broke without Rugby Australia's help.
"It is the ACT Brumbies, this is the market for the Brumbies," Waugh said.
"It's one of our really strong regions for community engagement and participation, and clearly high performance has been very strong in this area.
"We've been very transparent around that from the outset. The Brumbies have Australia's most successful franchise in Super Rugby, having won a couple of titles and a proud provincial team that is globally recognised around the world as one of the strongest provinces.
"Having the footprint in this market is really important."
The Brumbies were knocking on death's door before Rugby Australia won back the trust of club bosses and locked in a deal to take control of the embattled Super Rugby franchise.
The Brumbies have agreed to a rescue package which sees the Super Rugby club come under the control of Rugby Australia from August 1.
ACT and Southern NSW Rugby Union officials have agreed to transfer operational control of the Brumbies to Brumbies NewCo, a company wholly owned by Rugby Australia.
Further upheaval could follow with Thomson's contract set to expire in October while Nobbs is already on "borrowed time" after the constitution was amended to extend his tenure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move seemed unthinkable last year, when Brumbies board members met Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh during a tense meeting amid fear a hostile takeover would rip the club out of Canberra.
The decision has divided Brumbies fans, with some fearing the club is "doomed" or bound for a move to Victoria after control was handed to Rugby Australia.
But Thomson is confident in the direction of the partnership.
"We got that guarantee from Rugby Australia that the Brumbies will remain here, we'll play our games here in Canberra," Thomson said.
"That was a big drive with being comfortable with the solution we got to."
Thomson concedes the club would "basically not" have survived without agreeing to a partnership with Rugby Australia, who have guaranteed the Brumbies will remain in Canberra until at least 2030.
"It certainly has [saved the club]," Thomson said.
"We looked at a lot of options around some capital investment but it was hard to get that across the line in some uncertainty around where the financial landscape is from 2026-30 with the new broadcast deal.
"We have a lot of interest and had some really serious conversations, but just weren't able to put something together.
"The support of Rugby Australia to stabilise the finance landscape to enable us to continue doing what we do, what we've done so well for a number of years, is the big positive.
"We've been running a fine line for a while now. Right across the landscape of rugby in Australia, it's been tough.
"We've all been under financial duress, but what we've done over recent time with Rugby Australia was really sit down and work through what the options are and how we can stabilise that financial position to enable us to continue delivering the product of rugby right throughout the ACT and our region, both at a professional and a community level."
Rugby Australia will take control of the professional game in the region while another board will be set up to oversee community level rugby.
Local clubs are concerned about the impact the move could have on them amid fear a centralised academy could be set up in Sydney to lure the best players away from the Canberra competition.
Rugby Australia and Brumbies officials are adamant the pathway system will not be overhauled.
The new Brumbies board will consist of four Rugby Australia-appointed directors, two ACT and Southern NSW Rugby Union directors and a players association representative. The make-up of the community board is yet to be determined.
"It's important to keep the fabric in Canberra. Having the separate professional entity protects the amateur game and the community game, and it's something we're very passionate about," Waugh said.
"Whilst this is talked a lot about as the professional game, it's actually ring-fencing the community game and allowing the appropriate focus on participation and investment into boys and girls at grassroots.
"We firmly believe separation between the professional game and community game as two entities is really important."
Nobbs is confident the Rugby Australia deal is the best option for the code in the ACT region after the club struggled to secure an adequate private equity deal.
"We've all had those nights at three o'clock in the morning, staring at the ceiling," Nobbs said. "The last thing we wanted to do as a board or an organisation was to fold."
Phil Waugh says rebuilt trust and mended fractured relationships between the ACT Brumbies and Rugby Australia have been pivotal in striking a deal to secure the future of the country's most successful Super Rugby team.
The Brumbies, who have felt the pinch of declining crowd numbers while paying back a $1.7 million to Rugby Australia, were at war with the national union over the prospect of centralisation last year before finally striking a deal this week.
Former Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan's bull at a gate approach caused angst in Canberra rugby circles, amid concern the Brumbies would be relocated before he was ousted by member unions.
Waugh knew the governing body had to rebuild fractured relationships if other clubs were to follow the NSW Waratahs in aligning with Rugby Australia.
"It's been well-documented there had been a lack of trust with us at Rugby Australia as a governing body," Waugh said.
"We've worked particularly hard over the last 12 months to rebuild some of that trust. Clearly the World Cup campaign was not helpful, but since then, essentially Rugby Australia has completely reset in a lot of ways - in the way we operate, a lot of personnel changes.
"Hopefully the way we engage with our member unions and Super Rugby clubs has assisted us to come together as a game and hopefully the path forward will be far more united than it has been historically."
Brumbies staff will continue in their roles but Waugh says Rugby Australia will search for ways to make the business more efficient to "put the game in a better financial position".
Phil Thomson will oversee the transition as Brumbies chief executive, but whether he stays on beyond this year remains to be seen.
"I'll be staying on as the CEO," Thomson said. "My contract goes to October this year and we'll see what happens after that."
Matt Nobbs' time as chairman was already extended in 2021, yet a new constitution could pave the way for another extension.
"Under the existing constitution, my time was up in December of last year, so I'm on borrowed time with that. We'll work through those finer details," Nobbs said.
"There does need to be some continuity."
This is not part of the takeover plans. Rugby Australia says it has no intention of moving players between franchises, but Phil Waugh did concede a new contracting structure was being worked on.
Given RA controls the Brumbies and Waratahs, it is conceivable for RA to move players between teams to fill injury gaps or spread game time among key players. Whether they go down that path remains to be seen.
Brumbies fans will be nervously waiting when star players come off contract at the end of next season.
The message from Rugby Australia and Brumbies bosses was clear on this. No. The fan experience will remain the same, or maybe improve, with Rugby Australia now taking an active interest in memberships, game-day experience and every other interaction with supporters.
The main changes will be in the back office, with staffing allocations still to be determined as the Brumbies operations work alongside Rugby Australia's staff. Games will still be played at Canberra Stadium.
Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson, pictured left, has declared his intention to help set up the new operations and a smooth transition into the partnership.
Thomson has been the club's boss since 2018, when he stepped down as chairman to lead the club's day-to-day business. His contract expires at the end of October. Thomson said he was keen to stay on board, but admitted the future remained uncertain.
The chief executive role will still exist in the new structure, but reporting lines will now be altered.
The Brumbies board will effectively be disbanded and split to make way for a new entity to control professional rugby and a separate board for ACT Rugby Union.
Chairman Matt Nobbs' tenure is set to expire, but he could be retained on a Brumbies Newco board. The board will be made up of four Rugby Australia appointed directors, two ACT Rugby Union appointed members and a Rugby Union Players Association representative, and it will mirror the new board room set up for the NSW Waratahs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.