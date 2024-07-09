'Out of order' delay for public servant accused of child sex trafficking

Investigations into a senior public servant accused of child sex trafficking have been delayed due to a "broken" device used to access mobile phone data.
The alleged offender was not present in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, having been previously bailed to live in Tasmania. The man cannot be named due to legal reasons.
He faces 10 charges including two counts of domestic trafficking a child with intent to provide sexual services or other exploitation, as well as two counts each of having sexual intercourse with a child under special care, sexual intercourse with a child, and committing an act of indecency on or in the presence of a young person.
The man, aged in his 40s, is also charged with one count each of producing child abuse material and possessing child exploitation material.
These charges relate to alleged crimes committed from 2013 to 2017 against a girl aged in her teens.
It is unknown if he has entered pleas.
The man, a senior public servant, is accused of transporting the girl from Canberra to Maroubra and Campbelltown on two separate occasions.
He is also accused of raping the alleged victim four times, and producing child abuse images of her.
On Tuesday, a prosecutor told the court a brief of evidence was yet to be finalised.
She stated outstanding files included documents relating to the public servant's work email and data from a forensics extraction device, known as a Cellebrite machine.
The lawyer said the sexual assault and child abuse team's device was "out of order", and multiple attempts to extract information from the man's phone failed.
"It is actually broken," the prosecutor told the court.
"[The phone data is part of] a large investigation and offences spanning a five year period."
She stated the case had been adjourned in the past for this reason, but the machine had now been sent for repair.
During a bail application in November 2023, the prosecutor said "a significant amount of data is to be analysed which may give rise to further offences and further avenues of enquiry".
The alleged child sex trafficker is set to return to court in August.
