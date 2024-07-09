Man accused of nightclub rape offered to 'pay $2k for the girls', police allege

A man accused of raping and indecently assaulting a woman inside a Civic nightclub allegedly approached her group and offered to "pay $2000 for the girls to go home with him".
Ricard Domnic Rodricks briefly appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when he did not enter pleas to sexual intercourse without consent and committing an act of indecency without consent.
The 28-year-old's application for conditional release was delayed until his passport could be sent down from Brisbane to potentially be surrendered.
"I'm not going to grant this man bail unless I have his passport in my hand," special magistrate Sean Richter said, citing concerns about the alleged rapist's flight risk.
According to police documents tendered to the court, Rodricks approached the alleged victim, her partner and their friends about 10pm on Saturday night in Civic.
He is said to have told the group his friends had left him and he had been kicked out of a club, before allegedly making a beeline for the woman, commenting on her looks and asking if he could kiss her.
While the group walked on the street, he allegedly offered to pay the couple he had propositioned more money if they "let him film".
According to the documents, Rodricks paid for the couple's entry into Fiction nightclub and for a round of drinks while inside.
He is later accused of grabbing the alleged victim as she left the bathroom, forcing her to sit between his legs, locking her down and licking her chest while she verbally and physically protested.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
While the woman repeatedly said no, Rodricks allegedly said "he deserves to make out with her as he has already done that with her partner".
Police allege he then digitally raped the woman, who is said to have escaped and almost immediately told police what had occured.
Rodricks has not been charged over the claim he also indecently assaulted the alleged victim's partner in the nightclub.
He is expected to return to court sometime this week but no fixed date appears to be set.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.