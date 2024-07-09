Jewish Australians 'want to feel safe': special envoy to combat anti-Semitism

Australia's first Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism says Jewish Australians want to feel free to live their day-to-day lives, and safe to "practice and express their religion without fear" as the Albanese government works to repair social cohesion fractured by the Middle East conflict.
"Combating Antisemitism in Australia has never been more important than it is today," businesswoman Jillian Segal, appointed to the role by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday, said.
"The Jewish community in Australia is experiencing valid feelings of fear in the face of increasing Antisemitism. They also want to be able to contribute as they have previously to the vibrant multicultural society that we value in Australia."
Ms Segal said she looked forward to "working with stakeholders across the community to deliver a safer future for my community, and to strengthen social cohesion and drive a strong, informed and deliberate approach to combating Antisemitism."
The Albanese government has been grappling with growing divisions over the conflict in the Middle East that have seen electoral offices, schools, university campuses, the Australian War Memorial and even Parliament House the site of disruptive protest activity that has included messaging perceived as antisemitic.
Divisions over the handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and Australia's position on the conflict, led to former Labor Senator Fatima Payman quitting to sit on the crossbench after voting with the Greens on a motion to recognise Palestine.
Mr Albanese said there was "no place for violence or hatred of any kind in Australia" and that Ms Segal's appointment was "a critical step in easing the tensions that we see playing out here at home, as a result of the devastating conflict in the Middle East".
"Australians are deeply concerned about this conflict, and many are hurting," he said.
"In times like this, Australians must come together, not be torn apart. We have built our nation's social cohesion together over generations, and this is why we all must work together to uphold, defend and preserve it."
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the Albanese Government "has zero tolerance for prejudice or hatred of any kind".
"Antisemitic behaviour in Australia, including its recent rise, is unacceptable and the appointment of Ms Segal demonstrates our Government's firm commitment to tackling Antisemitism head-on," he said.
"Ms Segal's extensive leadership experience, and decades of advocacy for Jewish Australians will be invaluable as she works with Government to engage with community and take decisive steps to combat Antisemitic behaviour."
The Executive Council of Australian Jewry welcomed Ms Segal's appointment.
"We commend Prime Minister Albanese and his government for taking this initiative in response to the unprecedented surge of antisemitism that has occurred in Australia and other western countries since the atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel, and the war started by it, on 7 October 2023," ECAJ President Daniel Aghion said.
"These developments have threatened the safety and security not only of Australia's Jewish community but also of Australia as a whole and its future as a peaceful, free, cohesive and tolerant multicultural society," Mr Aghion said.
"We have seen antisemitism rear its ugly head on Australian campuses, in schools, in the media and social media, in the arts and culture sector and other parts of society."
He said Ms Segal would be able to investigate, and report to government on the nature, extent and impact of antisemitism in Australia, and make recommendations to counteract it.
A media release announcing Ms Segal's appointment said the government "continues to press for a ceasefire, for civilians to be protected, humanitarian aid to reach Gazans in desperate need, and for all hostages to be released".
Ms Segal is a former President of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry and Chair of the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce.
She has been appointed for a three-year term and will report directly to the Prime Minister and the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs.
The Federal Government will also appoint a Special Envoy for Islamophobia and the details of that appointment will be announced shortly.
